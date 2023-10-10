Kelly Ripa Embarrasses Daughter Lola After 'Promising' She Wouldn't Put Her on Live TV
Lola Consuelos was not happy with Kelly Ripa!
During the Tuesday, October 10, broadcast of Live with Kelly and Mark, the 22-year-old was seated in the audience when her mother and her father, Mark Consuelos, discussed a time the actor lied to his dad.
"What would you have done if your kids [did that]?" the Hope & Faith actress asked her husband before he said that their daughter and her brothers, Michael Consuelos, 26, and Joaquin Consuelos, 20, could never lie to him because he "knows[s] the answers to the questions before" asking them.
"I would have played it out. I would have reeled them in," Mark boasted to his wife.
A stunned Kelly turned to Lola sitting in the audience to ask, "Are you learning this? Are you listening?" as the camera panned to the college student — who the former soap star admitted didn't "want to be seen on camera."
"She literally said to me, 'If I sit in the audience, you're not gonna put me on camera, right?' [I said], 'I swear. I promise I won't, Lola,'" Kelly admitted as Mark apologized to their middle child.
"That's not our daughter, Lola. That's a different Lola. That's a friend of hers also named Lola," Kelly jokingly quipped.
The blonde beauty, 53, and the Riverdale star, 52, are no strangers to embarrassing their children in front of the world. As OK! previously reported, Kelly recently shared one embarrassing story about their youngest child when the family was on vacation in New Orleans.
The talk show host recalled how she woke up in the middle of the night after hearing a loud noise. "I'm like, 'What's he doing? I said, 'Joaquin.' And he was clearly sleeping. He wasn't answering me," she remembered.
Kelly explained how she heard Joaquin pull open a dresser drawer, "and I hear marbles dropping. I was like, 'Is he playing with marbles?'" — until she realized he was peeing on the clothes.
"He thought he went into his bathroom," the mother-of-three revealed but noted Joaquin was "so tired. He peed into my wardrobe!"
The media power couple has been fearless in airing their dirty laundry live on television.
"We're not afraid to go there," Kelly said of arguing with her spouse on camera in a recent interview. "We have the confidence in our marriage that no matter what we discuss, I don't mind being the villain in the argument, nor does Mark. Neither one of us needs to be the hero."