Kelly Ripa Embarrasses Daughter Lola After 'Promising' She Wouldn't Put Her on Live TV

"What would you have done if your kids [did that]?" the Hope & Faith actress asked her husband before he said that their daughter and her brothers, Michael Consuelos, 26, and Joaquin Consuelos, 20, could never lie to him because he "knows[s] the answers to the questions before" asking them.

"I would have played it out. I would have reeled them in," Mark boasted to his wife.

A stunned Kelly turned to Lola sitting in the audience to ask, "Are you learning this? Are you listening?" as the camera panned to the college student — who the former soap star admitted didn't "want to be seen on camera."