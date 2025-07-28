or
Article continues below advertisement
Kelly Ripa Exposes Mark Consuelos' 'Real Work Wife': 'We're a Throuple!'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos tied the knot in 1996.

Profile Image

July 28 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

There are work wives and regular wives — but what if you work with your wife?

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have blended business and pleasure as married costars of the talk show Live With Kelly and Mark, as well as the faces behind ESPN's new docuseries Running With the Wolves, which premieres its first two episodes on Tuesday, July 29.

The upcoming docuseries provides a glimpse inside Ripa and Consuelos' personal lives while exploring the couple's dynamic as co-owners of the Italian Campobasso Wolves soccer team.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Trolls Mark Consuelos' 'Work Wife'

Image of The couple co-owns an Italian soccer team named the Campobasso Wolves.
Source: MEGA

The couple co-owns an Italian soccer team named the Campobasso Wolves.

In a preview for the project, Ripa and Consuelos could be heard playfully bickering as the blonde beauty sarcastically calls out her husband for spending too much time with someone new.

The silly moment occurred while Kelly was on FaceTime with her and Mark's daughter, Lola Consuelos, 24, as the chat was interrupted by Matt Rizzetta — a fellow co-owner of the Wolves.

"Oh shoot, this is Matt. I've got to go talk to Matt. I'll be right back," Mark informed Kelly and Lola, as the Hope & Faith actress joked to her daughter: "Dad has to talk to his other wife."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuleos Are 'in a Throuple'

Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three kids.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three kids.

The mom-of-three then appeared in a confessional, where she admitted to producers that she "thought our investment would be a silent-partner investment" and "did not realize that Mark's real work wife is Matt."

"And I am now the... what would you call me?" she asked Mark, to which he smoothly replied: "We're a throuple!"

Kelly repeated the statement as the duo both broke out into laughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Tease Their Marriage

kelly ripa exposes mark consuelos real work wife were a throuple
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos star in a new docuseries 'Running With the Wolves.'

Kelly and Mark — who also share sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22 — love to joke around with one another about their marriage, which has lasted nearly 30 years.

Just two months ago, the Riverdale actor joked around about finding a younger lady to date if he and Kelly were to ever breakup.

During an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark at the end of May, the longtime lovers were discussing a topic point about how men handle breakups worse than women because males "place more importance on romance and they experience greater mental and physical health benefits from being in a relationship."

Image of Mark Consuelos started co-hosting 'Live' with his wife in April 2023,
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos started co-hosting 'Live' with his wife in April 2023,

The research prompted Kelly to tease Mark, stating, "I know if you and I broke up, you would absolutely fall apart, completely."

"That's true," Mark agreed, though he took a jab back at his wife by joking, "but I do feel like someone would be there on the other end just to pick me up and make sure I'm okay. Pretty sure."

"I'd have to get used to their college schedule and all that stuff," he quipped, as Kelly exclaimed: "Oh my God. Oh, dear God, I hope I live to see your second wife!"

