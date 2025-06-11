Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos as She Jokes About Never Having to Pay for Drinks: 'I Like Being Married'
Kelly Ripa is a fan of being Mark Consuelos' wifey!
The blonde beauty jokingly bragged about never having to pay for the bill when out for drinks with her husband of nearly 30 years, as they pair discussed how bar tabs have evolved during the Wednesday, June 11, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.
Mark Consuelos Always Picks Up the Bill!
Consuelos and Ripa, both 54, had been discussing how they are both members of Gen X — having been born in 1971 — when the Riverdale actor brought up how going to bars has changed.
"When we did it, you open a tab and you leave your credit card," Consuelos recalled, though Ripa sat beside him with a confused look on her face.
"Is that how we do it?" she comedically asked, as Consuelos clarified: "Well I would pick up the bill."
Kelly Ripa Plays Dumb When It Comes to Buying Drinks
The All My Children actor went on to explain how bartenders typically would say, "Do you want to leave an open tab?" to which he would respond, "Sure."
"They are doing it different now," he mentioned, noting how a lot of places now have you pay per drink order.
"It always freaked me out to leave my credit card there. I think I probably left it [before] because you get to drinking..." he quipped.
Mark Consuelos Trolls Kelly Ripa's Tipping Habits
Still unaware, Ripa asked her husband, "What does that do tipping wise?" before further teasing her partner.
"I like being married to the math guy because I’m like, 'where do drinks come from?" she quipped.
Consuelos never fails to poke fun at his wife in return, as he admitted: "Well I saw you leave a tip once and it equaled the price of the bill and I was like, 'That’s not how this works. We’re gonna have to work other jobs.'"
Ripa disagreed, however, as she argued, "I feel like that’s exactly how that works because people are always happy to see me. I always get a table even when they’re completely booked."
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Love to Tease Each Other
Ripa and Consuelos frequently troll one another on Live.
During an episode at the end of May, the longtime lovers were discussing who is more romantic in their relationship when Consuelos playfully compared Ripa to a macho man.
"When I think of who is romantic between us, I would say you are. Do you agree?" Ripa asked her husband, who giggled while acknowledging: "I do agree."
Ripa — who share kids Michael, 28, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 22, with Consuelos — confessed she is a "non-romantic" and owned up to having to "really focus" when it comes time to show that kind of affection for her spouse.
Consuelos mocked his wife for lacking this trait, as he said sarcastically, "You're like being married to a contractor or a construction worker."
"I'm like, 'Hey, sweetie.' You’re like, ‘Hey, what’s up,'" he stated, using a deeper, more manly tone to imitate Ripa.