Kelly Ripa and Jennette McCurdy Joke About Their Booties Getting Flat While Writing Their Memoirs

Kelly Ripa and Jennette McCurdy may be a couple of decades apart in age, but they do have one cheeky thing in common. The iCarly alum, 33, and the talk show host, 55, bonded together over how their behinds changed appearance while writing their respective books.

Jennette McCurdy Released Her Bestselling Memoir 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' in 2022

Source: @LiveKellyandMark/YouTube Jennette McCurdy opened up about her newest novel.

McCurdy appeared on the January 20 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, where she discussed with Ripa and her co-host and husband Mark Consuelos how writing her 2022 memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, caused her booty to actually flatten. “I know when Kelly wrote her book, she sat at her desk, and by the end of having her write this book, we had to reupholster the desk chair because it had just flattened out,” Consuelos, 54, remembered. “She had just spent so much time there.”

Kelly Ripa Joked Her 'Rear End Changed Shape' When She Was Writing Her Book

Source: @LiveKellyandMark/YouTube Jennette McCurdy and Kelly Ripa bonded over their writing processes.

Ripa, who penned her novel Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories around the same time McCurdy published her book, then joked: “I wore out the fabric.” "I saw this video and you commented on, like, a pillow getting worn out, and I was laughing so hard because it’s such a truth. You just wear out your pillows because you’re leaning against them and shifting," the Sam & Cat actress interjected. “My rear end changed shape,” Ripa added. “Did your butt change shape?”

Source: @LiveKellyandMark/YouTube The 'iCarly' star also wrote her 2022 memoir 'I'm Glad My Mom Died.'

“Yesterday I was like trying to — you know, press is rare for me, so beforehand I’ll think that I can change three years of not working out with 12 squats,” McCurdy noted. “Maybe I can make a difference. But for sure, the butt changes.” The Hope & Faith star quipped: “But you know, I’m really proud of you because my butt changing has stopped me from ever writing again, while you went right into your second book.” “The butt’s still changing," McCurdy said.

Source: MEGA 'Half His Age' was released on January 20.