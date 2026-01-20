Kelly Ripa and Jennette McCurdy Joke About Their Booties Getting Flat While Writing Their Memoirs
Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Jennette McCurdy may be a couple of decades apart in age, but they do have one cheeky thing in common.
The iCarly alum, 33, and the talk show host, 55, bonded together over how their behinds changed appearance while writing their respective books.
Jennette McCurdy Released Her Bestselling Memoir 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' in 2022
McCurdy appeared on the January 20 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, where she discussed with Ripa and her co-host and husband Mark Consuelos how writing her 2022 memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, caused her booty to actually flatten.
“I know when Kelly wrote her book, she sat at her desk, and by the end of having her write this book, we had to reupholster the desk chair because it had just flattened out,” Consuelos, 54, remembered. “She had just spent so much time there.”
Kelly Ripa Joked Her 'Rear End Changed Shape' When She Was Writing Her Book
Ripa, who penned her novel Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories around the same time McCurdy published her book, then joked: “I wore out the fabric.”
"I saw this video and you commented on, like, a pillow getting worn out, and I was laughing so hard because it’s such a truth. You just wear out your pillows because you’re leaning against them and shifting," the Sam & Cat actress interjected.
“My rear end changed shape,” Ripa added. “Did your butt change shape?”
“Yesterday I was like trying to — you know, press is rare for me, so beforehand I’ll think that I can change three years of not working out with 12 squats,” McCurdy noted. “Maybe I can make a difference. But for sure, the butt changes.”
The Hope & Faith star quipped: “But you know, I’m really proud of you because my butt changing has stopped me from ever writing again, while you went right into your second book.”
“The butt’s still changing," McCurdy said.
I'm Glad My Mom Died chronicled McCurdy's rise to fame as a child actress on Nickelodeon and her tumultuous relationship with her late mother, Debra, who died from cancer in 2013.
The nonfiction book became a bestseller, and she released her debut fiction novel Half His Age on Tuesday. Half His Age follows a teenager named Waldo who engages in an illicit affair with her teacher — all while navigating a rocky relationship with her mom.
“I know what’s on the page and I trust what’s on the page and I’ve trust what I’ve done. I know my intentions. I never write anything for shock value. I write for truth and also truth is noisy,” McCurdy told USA Today about the book.