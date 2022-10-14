Kelly Ripa's Friend Sticks Up For TV Host After Kathie Lee Gifford Disses Her Book

As OK! previously reported, Gifford, who cohosted Live with Regis and Kathie Lee from 1988 to 2000, was less than pleased with what Ripa had to say in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.

"I was very sorry to see the headlines. We see headlines all of the time, and you never know what is true or not true. I was in Israel, and I saw that, and I went, 'Oh, I hope this isn't true.' I just hope it isn't because what is the point? I don't get it. I am not going to read the book, I haven't read it, I don't even know if it's out yet," Gifford, 69, said on Good Day New York about in response to Ripa's remarks about her "forced" friendship with Philbin, who died in 2020. "I know what Regis was to me, Rosanna [Scotto]. He was for 15 years the best partner a person could ever have professionally, but he was my friend."