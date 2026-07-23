Kelly Ripa Jokes She Is 'Living in' the 'Wrong Career Path' While Talking About Her Wide Feet on Air: 'I'm Meant to Be a Grape Stomper'
July 23 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa had the audience laughing on Live with Kelly and Mark after revealing the surprising reason she believes she was born with wide feet.
During the Thursday, July 23, episode of the morning show, which she co-hosts with her husband Mark Consuelos, the conversation took a turn during the popular "Stump Mark" segment when Ripa shared a "secret."
'My Feet Are Extremely Wide'
The caller had claimed: "I have completed 9 marathons" and "I went wine stomping in Italy."
Right before it was time for Consuelos to guess, Ripa jumped in on the art of grape stomping.
"I'm gonna tell you what the secret is," she said.
Consuelos asked her, "What's the secret?"
Ripa hysterically confessed, "You have to have wide feet; my feet are extremely wide."
"Yeah," her husband of 30 years quickly agreed.
'I'm Like Living in My Wrong Career Path'
The longtime daytime host continued the joke by saying she may have chosen the wrong job altogether.
"And I didn't know why I was born with these wide feet. I never fall down. But I realized I'm meant to be a grape stomper...I'm like living in my wrong career path," she claimed.
Consuelos could not resist making a joke of his own about the supposed amount of space his wife's feet take up.
"Yeah, a lot of like cubic space," he teased.
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'I'm Basically Just Meant to Mash Grapes'
Ripa laughed as she joked, "Yeah, I'm like my feet are as wide as they are long," before she added, "So, I'm basically just meant to mash grapes."
Consuelos took another playful jab at Ripa, telling her, "You're like four people."
"I'm four people for the size of one person," she agreed.
'There Is Something That Happens Once You Go Over 50'
Ripa is no stranger to poking fun at herself during the Live television show.
During the June 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa made another funny confession about her "upper thighs."
She asked, "I don't know if there are women over 50 in the audience?" To which women in the audience applauded as they raised their hands. "Oh my gosh, so many of us! There is something that happens once you go over 50 that happens to our upper thighs that didn't happen before."
"It's like a clapping sound every time you sit down. Do you know what I'm talking about?" she said.
This time, her husband defended his wife, sharing that he'd never noticed the new "clapping sound." He went on to say, "You say you hear it, but I haven't really heard it. It doesn't sound like a clapping sound."