ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Jokes She Is 'Living in' the 'Wrong Career Path' While Talking About Her Wide Feet on Air: 'I'm Meant to Be a Grape Stomper' Source: MEGA: Live with Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa poked fun at herself and the unusual width of her feet before claiming she made the wrong choice professionally. Olivia Callanan July 23 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa had the audience laughing on Live with Kelly and Mark after revealing the surprising reason she believes she was born with wide feet. During the Thursday, July 23, episode of the morning show, which she co-hosts with her husband Mark Consuelos, the conversation took a turn during the popular "Stump Mark" segment when Ripa shared a "secret."

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'My Feet Are Extremely Wide'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa shared a 'secret' that her 'feet are extremely wide' on this morning's episode of 'Live.'

The caller had claimed: "I have completed 9 marathons" and "I went wine stomping in Italy." Right before it was time for Consuelos to guess, Ripa jumped in on the art of grape stomping. "I'm gonna tell you what the secret is," she said. Consuelos asked her, "What's the secret?" Ripa hysterically confessed, "You have to have wide feet; my feet are extremely wide." "Yeah," her husband of 30 years quickly agreed.

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'I'm Like Living in My Wrong Career Path'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said she did not know 'why' she was born with such 'wide feet' until now.

The longtime daytime host continued the joke by saying she may have chosen the wrong job altogether. "And I didn't know why I was born with these wide feet. I never fall down. But I realized I'm meant to be a grape stomper...I'm like living in my wrong career path," she claimed. Consuelos could not resist making a joke of his own about the supposed amount of space his wife's feet take up. "Yeah, a lot of like cubic space," he teased.

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'I'm Basically Just Meant to Mash Grapes'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa declared she is 'meant to mash grapes' due to the size of her feet.

Ripa laughed as she joked, "Yeah, I'm like my feet are as wide as they are long," before she added, "So, I'm basically just meant to mash grapes." Consuelos took another playful jab at Ripa, telling her, "You're like four people." "I'm four people for the size of one person," she agreed.

'There Is Something That Happens Once You Go Over 50'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa made another hilarious confession during the June 15 episode of 'Live.'