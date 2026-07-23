or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Ripa Jokes She Is 'Living in' the 'Wrong Career Path' While Talking About Her Wide Feet on Air: 'I'm Meant to Be a Grape Stomper'

Image of Kelly Ripa poked fun at herself and the unusual size of her feet before claiming she made the wrong choice professionally.
Source: MEGA: Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa poked fun at herself and the unusual width of her feet before claiming she made the wrong choice professionally.

July 23 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa had the audience laughing on Live with Kelly and Mark after revealing the surprising reason she believes she was born with wide feet.

During the Thursday, July 23, episode of the morning show, which she co-hosts with her husband Mark Consuelos, the conversation took a turn during the popular "Stump Mark" segment when Ripa shared a "secret."

Article continues below advertisement

'My Feet Are Extremely Wide'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Ripa shared a 'secret' that her 'feet are extremely wide' on this morning's episode of 'Live.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa shared a 'secret' that her 'feet are extremely wide' on this morning's episode of 'Live.'

The caller had claimed: "I have completed 9 marathons" and "I went wine stomping in Italy."

Right before it was time for Consuelos to guess, Ripa jumped in on the art of grape stomping.

"I'm gonna tell you what the secret is," she said.

Consuelos asked her, "What's the secret?"

Ripa hysterically confessed, "You have to have wide feet; my feet are extremely wide."

"Yeah," her husband of 30 years quickly agreed.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Like Living in My Wrong Career Path'

Image of Kelly Ripa said she did not know 'why' she was born with such 'wide feet' until now.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said she did not know 'why' she was born with such 'wide feet' until now.

The longtime daytime host continued the joke by saying she may have chosen the wrong job altogether.

"And I didn't know why I was born with these wide feet. I never fall down. But I realized I'm meant to be a grape stomper...I'm like living in my wrong career path," she claimed.

Consuelos could not resist making a joke of his own about the supposed amount of space his wife's feet take up.

"Yeah, a lot of like cubic space," he teased.

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Basically Just Meant to Mash Grapes'

Image of Kelly Ripa declared she is 'meant to mash grapes' due to the size of her feet.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa declared she is 'meant to mash grapes' due to the size of her feet.

Ripa laughed as she joked, "Yeah, I'm like my feet are as wide as they are long," before she added, "So, I'm basically just meant to mash grapes."

Consuelos took another playful jab at Ripa, telling her, "You're like four people."

"I'm four people for the size of one person," she agreed.

'There Is Something That Happens Once You Go Over 50'

Image of Kelly Ripa made another hilarious confession during the June 15 episode of 'Live.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa made another hilarious confession during the June 15 episode of 'Live.'

Ripa is no stranger to poking fun at herself during the Live television show.

During the June 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa made another funny confession about her "upper thighs."

She asked, "I don't know if there are women over 50 in the audience?" To which women in the audience applauded as they raised their hands. "Oh my gosh, so many of us! There is something that happens once you go over 50 that happens to our upper thighs that didn't happen before."

"It's like a clapping sound every time you sit down. Do you know what I'm talking about?" she said.

This time, her husband defended his wife, sharing that he'd never noticed the new "clapping sound." He went on to say, "You say you hear it, but I haven't really heard it. It doesn't sound like a clapping sound."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.