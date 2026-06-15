Kelly Ripa Exposes Embarrassing Bodily Function She Noticed in Her 50s: 'I'm Not the Only One'
June 15 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa made a hilarious confession about her "upper thighs" on the June 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.
"I don't know if there are women over 50 in the audience?" she said, as a dozen or so women in the live studio audience applauded and raised their hands.
"Oh my gosh, so many of us! There is something that happens once you go over 50, that happens to our upper thighs that didn't happen before," she revealed.
The 55-year-old went on to describe the odd sound that resounds from her legs every time she sits down, ever since she entered a new decade.
"It's like a clapping sound every time you sit down. Do you know what I'm talking about?" she asked.
Ripa seemed pleased that she wasn't the only woman over 50 who had experienced this odd new feature, which she had only recently discovered.
'A Thunderous Applause'
Her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, sweetly defended his wife, stating that he'd never noticed the awkward "clapping sound."
"You say you hear it, but I haven't really heard it. It doesn't sound like a clapping sound," he said.
"A thunderous applause?" Ripa joked back. "It's a sound, because he was talking about the friction, and that's where I really notice it, the friction of the upper thigh. That's... yeah. It's not just me."
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One of Ripa's kindred spirits, who admitted that she had noticed the same awkward clapping herself, spoke out later in the episode when Ripa had changed subjects.
The anonymous woman disagreed with Ripa's assessment that carbonated drinks tasted better out of the can.
"No? You disagree? No, you're wrong. Lady, you're wrong. Sorry," Ripa said. "I thought we were friends when our thighs clapped together, and now we've broken up."
Ripa has become known for her unfiltered honesty and hot takes during her last 25 years on the morning talk show.
On Friday, June 12, Ripa revealed her honest opinion on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored Madison Square Garden nuptials.
"I don't believe that," she said.
"I'm gonna save you two a fortune. Chapel of the Bells," she added, mentioning the Las Vegas venue where she and Consuelos wed in 1996. "You're in, you're out. No windows. There is a window, but it's in the front office. And it's no muss, no fuss. You're super married, super quick."