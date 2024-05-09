'Shut It!': Kelly Ripa Yelled at a 'Famous Person' After They Were Talking Badly About Another Celebrity Onboard a Commercial Flight
Kelly Ripa issued a public service announcement for all celebrities to be aware of their surroundings before gossiping about fellow Hollywood stars.
During the Thursday, May 9, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the talk show co-host revealed she once went full teacher mode on an unidentified A-lister after overhearing them talk badly about another star while onboard a commercial flight from Los Angeles to New York City.
"Said famous person was shouting into their phone about other famous people. I sort of reached over," Ripa, 53, detailed of the incident. "I sort of slapped at this person — not slapped, but I tried to reach them. I was like, 'You're shouting!'"
The 53-year-old recalled the well-known individual's embarrassed reaction, as they didn't realize how loudly they were chatting about potential tea. Ripa said the unnamed celebrity proceeded to thank them before quieting down their tone.
Interested in staying up to date with the gossip, Ripa's husband and costar, Mark Consuelos, asked: "Was it good dish?"
Ripa replied, "it was just dish, and I'm like, 'You're going to be in the New York Post — shut it!' It was a loud, verbose conversation involving other famous people."
The blonde beauty admittedly contemplated allowing the famed passenger to continue talking loudly, as she was curious enough to keep listening, however, part of her felt the need to save the individual from a potential scandal.
"It was like the angel and the devil on your shoulder. The devil was like, 'Let them keep going. You want to hear the end of this story,'" she confessed. "The angel was like, 'But it's not right, and it's none of our business, and it's not any of our businesses. Save him now.'"
Ripa has plenty of stories to share about her interactions with fellow stars, as she and Consuelos — who tied the knot in 1996 — most recently admitted their family watched another unidentified celebrity become furious with hotel staffers while on vacation.
"Mark and I were at a hotel with the kids," Ripa said of her and the Riverdale actor's three children — Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21. "I'm not going to name the name, but there was a celebrity here, and this celebrity was on their honeymoon."
"This celebrity asked to speak to the manager," Ripa noted, as Consuelos added: "She was not happy."