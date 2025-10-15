Kelly Ripa Admits She Only Listens to 'Murder Podcasts' While Grocery Shopping: 'Nothing Makes You Move Quicker'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa has an unconventional way of speeding through the grocery store — true crime. During the Wednesday, October 15, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the 55-year-old talk show host was listing ways grocery stores get shoppers to spend more money when she confessed her secret to getting in and out of the supermarket quickly is to cue up a murder podcast. "Background music makes people shop slower," Ripa explained while reading off of a sheet of paper with talking points. "Which is why I always listen to murder podcasts when I go grocery shopping. Because nothing makes you move quickly like thinking, 'you know…'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said she listens to 'murder podcasts' so she shops quicker in the grocery store.

The Hope & Faith actress' revelation caused her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, 54, to laugh, as he replied, "So this whole thing is a scam!" Ripa additionally read about how grocery stores are cleverly designed to make shoppers spend more than they intend. "Milk is always far away. It’s in the back corner — bread and eggs are in that area [too]," she said. "This is done on purpose because stores know most people want to grab basic items and leave quickly. So they scatter those items far apart so that you have to go through and shop and pick up things that maybe you didn't have on your list or you don't need."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Exposes Grocery Stores' Sneaky Secrets

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa revealed ways supermarkets get you to spend more money.

Listing off other sneaky supermarket tactics, Ripa pointed out how stores are designing "bigger" shopping carts "so that people can consume more and more. "Check-out lines, of course, are designed to make people spend more money," she added, as Ripa and Consuelos joked about the sweet treats, tabloid magazines, chewing gum, earbuds and gift cards that tend to be on display as you pay.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have co-hosted 'Live' together since 2023.

When it comes to product placement, Ripa joked about how her petite height helps her stay on budget. "The most expensive products are at eye level," she mentioned. "Which for me is much lower — I never get to the expensive items. That’s why I keep my budget low." The conversation about grocery stores reminded Consuelos of his days working at Publix as a bagger when he was in high school.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos worked at Publix in high school.