Kelly Ripa Admits She Only Listens to 'Murder Podcasts' While Grocery Shopping: 'Nothing Makes You Move Quicker'

Photo of Kelly Ripa.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa exposed grocery store secrets on 'Live.'

Profile Image

Oct. 15 2025, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa has an unconventional way of speeding through the grocery store — true crime.

During the Wednesday, October 15, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the 55-year-old talk show host was listing ways grocery stores get shoppers to spend more money when she confessed her secret to getting in and out of the supermarket quickly is to cue up a murder podcast.

"Background music makes people shop slower," Ripa explained while reading off of a sheet of paper with talking points. "Which is why I always listen to murder podcasts when I go grocery shopping. Because nothing makes you move quickly like thinking, 'you know…'"

Image of Kelly Ripa said she listens to 'murder podcasts' so she shops quicker in the grocery store.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said she listens to 'murder podcasts' so she shops quicker in the grocery store.

The Hope & Faith actress' revelation caused her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, 54, to laugh, as he replied, "So this whole thing is a scam!"

Ripa additionally read about how grocery stores are cleverly designed to make shoppers spend more than they intend.

"Milk is always far away. It’s in the back corner — bread and eggs are in that area [too]," she said. "This is done on purpose because stores know most people want to grab basic items and leave quickly. So they scatter those items far apart so that you have to go through and shop and pick up things that maybe you didn't have on your list or you don't need."

Kelly Ripa Exposes Grocery Stores' Sneaky Secrets

Image of Kelly Ripa revealed ways supermarkets get you to spend more money.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa revealed ways supermarkets get you to spend more money.

Listing off other sneaky supermarket tactics, Ripa pointed out how stores are designing "bigger" shopping carts "so that people can consume more and more.

"Check-out lines, of course, are designed to make people spend more money," she added, as Ripa and Consuelos joked about the sweet treats, tabloid magazines, chewing gum, earbuds and gift cards that tend to be on display as you pay.

Kelly Ripa

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have co-hosted 'Live' together since 2023.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have co-hosted 'Live' together since 2023.

When it comes to product placement, Ripa joked about how her petite height helps her stay on budget.

"The most expensive products are at eye level," she mentioned. "Which for me is much lower — I never get to the expensive items. That’s why I keep my budget low."

The conversation about grocery stores reminded Consuelos of his days working at Publix as a bagger when he was in high school.

Image of Mark Consuelos worked at Publix in high school.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos worked at Publix in high school.

"I was a bagger. I can bag really, really well. Very fast. I love it," Consuelos proudly shared, as Ripa noted, "But you're very specific."

The Riverdale actor agreed, stating, "Oh yeah. I know how to build a bag."

"Also when I go and get dairy items I have a very specific thing that I do. I go to the back," he revealed, to which Ripa chimed in, "You go to the back because you worked at Publix and you know that the older dairy goes to the front."

"You go to the back. That’s where the fresher stuff is," Consuelos informed the audience.

After Consuelos' tip caused the crowd to give him a round of applause, Ripa quipped: "You’re like an American hero for telling us this."

