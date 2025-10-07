or
Article continues below advertisement
Kelly Ripa Snubs Mark Consuelos After He Jokes About Her Friends Wanting to Marry Him: 'I Wouldn't Get Too Confident'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa put Mark Consuelos' ego in check during a recent episode of 'Live.'

Profile Image

Oct. 7 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa had no problem putting her husband, Mark Consuelos, back in his place after one of his flirty on-air comments appeared to go a little too far.

During the Tuesday, October 7, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime couple got into a bit of a spat after Consuelos suggested one of his spouse's girlfriends might secretly be hoping to replace her wife status.

The talk show co-hosts — who have been married for almost 30 years — were chatting about their single female friends and how it's difficult to find the right guys to set them up with when Consuelos started teasing Ripa about her pals wanting her out of the picture.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Shocks Kelly Ripa With Morbid Joke on 'Live'

Image of Mark Consuelos teased Kelly Ripa about her friends wishing they could marry him.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos teased Kelly Ripa about her friends wishing they could marry him.

"When we have a really good girlfriend of ours that’s single and looking, we can’t think of a guy to set her up with," Ripa explained, as the Riverdale actor quipped: "I could, but they’re usually gay."

"We can't think of a hetero guy to set her up with. Conversely, when one of our single guy friends comes on the market, I'm racking my brain, like, 'Who was it?'" the mom-of-three added.

Consuelos pointed out how a lot of Ripa's "single girlfriends are always asking you if I have a brother, and I do, and he's married to another Kelly."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Ripa was taken aback by Mark Consuelos' morbid joke.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa was taken aback by Mark Consuelos' morbid joke.

"Be careful of those girlfriends," Consuelos warned, advising Ripa not to "have a sore throat for too long."

"You're going to leave me over a sore throat?" Ripa asked, appearing confused as to where Consuelos was going with his point.

"No, but they're hoping that you get..." he replied before Ripa interrupted: "They’re hoping I die?”

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Doesn't Think Kelly Ripa Is a Good Matchmaker

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years.

Shocked, Ripa continued, "You're saying my best girlfriends are hoping I die so they can marry you?"

"Please, my good girlfriends know a lot about you, so I wouldn't get too confident," she snubbed. "I wouldn't say you're the number one priority. 'I hope Kelly dies so I can steal Mark!'"

Ripa then prided herself on being a great matchmaker, though Consuelos disagreed and said she's too "optimistic" about two people getting together and becoming a perfect pair.

Image of Mark Consuelos doesn't think Kelly Ripa is a good matchmaker.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos doesn't think Kelly Ripa is a good matchmaker.

"You fancy yourself a matchmaker," the Husband for Hire actor noted, as Ripa confessed, "I do. I mean, I think I could be a matchmaker."

After Consuelos began to laugh, Ripa asked, "You think I'm a terrible matchmaker?"

Consuelos remained tight-lipped, but nodded his head to confirm he does.

"When you recommend somebody for someone else, I'm usually in the background like 'no,'" he revealed while making a motion with his hand across his neck and shaking his head.

Ripa disagreed, arguing, "I think that you overanalyze things. I thinks sometimes you have to get people in a room and see if there’s chemistry there."

