Kelly Ripa Snubs Mark Consuelos After He Jokes About Her Friends Wanting to Marry Him: 'I Wouldn't Get Too Confident'

Kelly Ripa had no problem putting her husband, Mark Consuelos, back in his place after one of his flirty on-air comments appeared to go a little too far. During the Tuesday, October 7, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime couple got into a bit of a spat after Consuelos suggested one of his spouse's girlfriends might secretly be hoping to replace her wife status. The talk show co-hosts — who have been married for almost 30 years — were chatting about their single female friends and how it's difficult to find the right guys to set them up with when Consuelos started teasing Ripa about her pals wanting her out of the picture.

Mark Consuelos Shocks Kelly Ripa With Morbid Joke on 'Live'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos teased Kelly Ripa about her friends wishing they could marry him.

"When we have a really good girlfriend of ours that’s single and looking, we can’t think of a guy to set her up with," Ripa explained, as the Riverdale actor quipped: "I could, but they’re usually gay." "We can't think of a hetero guy to set her up with. Conversely, when one of our single guy friends comes on the market, I'm racking my brain, like, 'Who was it?'" the mom-of-three added. Consuelos pointed out how a lot of Ripa's "single girlfriends are always asking you if I have a brother, and I do, and he's married to another Kelly."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa was taken aback by Mark Consuelos' morbid joke.

"Be careful of those girlfriends," Consuelos warned, advising Ripa not to "have a sore throat for too long." "You're going to leave me over a sore throat?" Ripa asked, appearing confused as to where Consuelos was going with his point. "No, but they're hoping that you get..." he replied before Ripa interrupted: "They’re hoping I die?”

Mark Consuelos Doesn't Think Kelly Ripa Is a Good Matchmaker

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years.

Shocked, Ripa continued, "You're saying my best girlfriends are hoping I die so they can marry you?" "Please, my good girlfriends know a lot about you, so I wouldn't get too confident," she snubbed. "I wouldn't say you're the number one priority. 'I hope Kelly dies so I can steal Mark!'" Ripa then prided herself on being a great matchmaker, though Consuelos disagreed and said she's too "optimistic" about two people getting together and becoming a perfect pair.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos doesn't think Kelly Ripa is a good matchmaker.