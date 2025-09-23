Kelly Ripa Jokes She and Mark Consuelos Are the 'Herpes' of Vacation: 'We Just Keep Returning'
Sept. 23 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the tourists that keep on giving.
During the Tuesday, September 23, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa hilariously called herself and Consuelos the "herpes" of vacations, as they frequently go back to the same travel destinations "over and over again."
"There's this really interesting news item today," the Hope & Faith actress shared at the beginning of Tuesday's episode. "You and I, we’re so American. Americans return to the same vacation spot over and over again, a new survey reveals."
While Consuelos called the couple "creatures of habit," Ripa had a raunchier way of describing their travel ways.
"We find a place, and if they’re nice to us, they have us for life. We are like the herpes of vacation. We just keep returning. They can’t get rid of us. Right?" she joked, as Consuelos appeared stunned by what unexpectedly came out of his wife's mouth.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Travel Habits Make Them 'Classic Americans'
Ripa's witty comment caused Live's studio audience to burst out into laughter, as Consuelos hesitantly replied: "Yeah… because when you have a wonky vacation, it’s not so fun."
"When it goes wonky, we never return," Ripa noted, insisting she and Consuelos "learn immediately" which vacation destinations work best for their brood.
The spouses of almost 30 years mutually agreed "that time with your family is precious" wherever the location may be.
Continuing to inform Live viewers about the new study, Ripa explained: "They’re saying that American travelers delved into vacation habits and found that many Americans like the comfort and familiarity over the excitement of a new destination. 30 percent of respondents return to the same vacation spot year after year, treating it like a second home. We do that.”
Consuelos did clarify, however, that he and Ripa "sometimes venture off" — like when they traveled to Iceland, a place the lovebirds "would go back to."
The husband and wife admitted their friends would always travel to more "exotic" places like Patagonia, the Galapagos or Chichén Itzá, but the parents-of-three always preferred a more relaxing and less adventurous vibe.
"And I’m sitting there and I’m like, I wanna, but I don’t wanna," the Riverdale actor confessed, as Ripa quipped: "We literally ask the important questions: Is there a buffet?"
"I’d like to do that stuff, but I don’t want to do it," Consuelos declared.
"But we need to know first, is there a buffet?" Ripa repeated, as Consuelos asked, "so that’s a very American trait?"
Ripa confirmed this was, in fact, a common occurrence in people from the United States, to which Consuelos pointed out, "well, we’re American."
"Very on brand," concluded Ripa, who shares kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, Joaquin, 22, with Consuelos.