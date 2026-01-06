'Disoriented' Kelly Ripa Reveals Hilarious Makeup Blunder on 'Live': 'Something Doesn't Look Right'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa kicked off the week with a makeup disaster that left her looking anything but her usual radiant self. During the January 5 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the 55-year-old host revealed her morning beauty routine went hilariously awry.

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa shared a makeup mishap on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark.’

“This morning I woke up feeling very disoriented,” Ripa explained. “I had just come back from vacation and didn’t even know where I was. I started getting ready a little bit in the dark because, you know, I don’t like to illuminate the room when I put on my makeup.”

As Ripa reached for her foundation stick, she began applying it without realizing her error. “Something doesn’t look right, but I sort of keep going. I just keep adding more and more and more,” she said, laughing as she recounted the mishap. “And if I look strange to you this morning, it’s because I was putting contour all over my face,” she admitted, clearly amused by her mistake.

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa laughed and joked about being tan after a makeup fail.

Her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, was quick to compliment her appearance. “You look great!” he chimed in. “Well, I look great," Ripa responded. "I look like I’ve been somewhere. Everyone's saying, ‘Oh, you’re tan.’ I’m not! I used a contour stick as foundation.”

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for nearly three decades.

This wasn’t the only wardrobe hiccup Ripa faced recently. On December 9, 2025, she admitted to a wardrobe malfunction right as the cameras rolled. “I’m still getting dressed,” she laughed while adjusting her blouse. “Hey guys, I’m not going to lie, 10 seconds ago, I was not dressed at all.”

Consuelos, 54, teasingly asked to check her out, to which Ripa waved him off. “No, no, I’m missing a lot of things. I’m missing a belt.” “You look good,” he assured her. “Look, it’s fine. We’re all together,” Ripa said as she continued to adjust her outfit. “I think my fly is up, we’re fine, we’re fine. Somehow we made it.”

The couple, married since 1996, began hosting Live together when Consuelos joined as a permanent co-host in April 2023. Known for their candidness and humor, they often share the chaotic reality of their lives with viewers.

Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared that they were sound asleep when they won an Emmy.