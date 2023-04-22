Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos 'Irritated' By Brutal Online Response After First 'Live!' Show As Cohosts
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are trying ignore the haters.
An insider recently spilled that the stars of Live with Kelly & Mark were not happy with fans reactions following the Riverdale actor’s debut as Ripa’s new permanent cohost.
The pair reportedly found the negative comments regarding Consuelos’ performance "irritating."
"Kelly’s been through this before — with every new co-host!" the source claimed. "If it wasn’t Mark — say it was [Ripa pal] Andy Cohen — it would be the same exact story."
"Joel McHale [a fill-in co-host] once had to carry Kelly upside down for an obstacle race and her head was at his rear end and her arms were wrapped around his waist — can you imagine the faux outrage if Mark had to do that?" the production source said.
Fans dragged the new cohosts for allegedly spilling too much about their daily lives as a couple, with one user writing: "Remember the days with [original co-host] Regis [Philbin] when REAL social & news issues were discussed? NOT 'Bedtime eating & sleeping habits' …"
However, the insider insisted, "Kelly and Mark are certainly not going to change the recipe for success."
"Kelly has been discussing her marriage and home life on air for 23 years, and Mark is also fully immersed in this art form — and it is really kind of an art form," they added.
Regardless, fans of the show ripped the pair apart claiming they were showing way too much PDA on screen and grumbling that they were disappointed in the fact that Thursday’s and Friday’s shows were not live.
While the public may not be sold yet on Consuelos taking over for Ryan Seacrest, Ripa’s former cohost, the lovebirds seemed to be excited for the new chapter.
"The future starts now," the duo said during their first show together. Ripa then joked that Consuelos will be "joining me today and permanently until one of us dies."
Despite negative feedback, the blonde beauty gushed about how happy and proud she is of her husband after his first week on the job.
"I had no concerns about how well he was going to do and he really proved me right…I’m so proud of him, but I was never worried," she raved. "I just told him to get out there and enjoy himself, be himself and he did."
