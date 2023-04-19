OK Magazine
Kelly Ripa Ripped Apart For Embarrassing Husband Mark Consuelos With Couple's Intimate Bedroom Drama On 'Live!'

Apr. 18 2023

Kelly Ripa left fans unimpressed when she exposed an intimate detail about husband Mark Consuelos on Live With Kelly and Mark.

During the second episode of the talk show that saw the husband and wife as co-hosts, Ripa poked fun at the new television host for snoring at night.

"Most nights, that’s how I wake up," Ripa — who has been on Live! since 2001 — said of Consuelos' snoring. "That’s my mid-evening alarm."

Trying to get her point across to viewers at home, Ripa pulled out her phone to play an audio of the father of her children's heavy bedtime breathing.

Though the move may have been intended to be nothing more than banter between the couple, Live! fans were unimpressed by Ripa airing out what goes on behind their bedroom doors.

"Kelly Ripa is an a**hole playing her husband snoring," one hater declared. "I’m so done with this show.”

A second complained: "So you guys will talk about your marriage and life at home all morning," suggesting, "Maybe you two need a reality show."

Other critics called the couple out for only talking about themselves as opposed to what's going on in society and the world.

"Remember the days with [original co-host] Regis [Philbin] when REAL social & news issues were discussed? NOT ‘Bedtime eating & sleeping habits,’ or ‘We’re we walking or jogging in Central Park,' or many other mundane things that were conversed about!" fumed another Twitter user. "Big fail!!"

“It can’t be more obvious that Kelly and Mark don’t do their homework to talk about more current events," pointed out yet another unhappy viewer. "They’ve gone as low as playing a recording of Mark’s snoring! We’re doomed with these two! Bye!”

Consuelos has been a guest co-host on Live! for several years, but Monday, April 17, marked his first official day as a permanent host on the long-running series. News that he would be joining his wife on-air broke in February at the same time it was confirmed that Ryan Seacrest would be leaving his coveted position.

New York Post reported on the controversial Live! segment.

