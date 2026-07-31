Kelly Ripa Asks Dr. Terry Dubrow How to Get Ozempic If She's Too 'Thin' for Prescription as She Considers 'Microdosing' GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug
July 31 2026, Updated 6:03 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa may be hopping on the Ozempic bandwagon.
During an episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” podcast, the talk show host spoke with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow. As the conversation turned to the growing popularity of GLP-1 medications, Ripa joked that she'd consider starting a "microdose" herself.
'You Believe That We Should All Be Microdosing GLP-1. Is That Correct?'
Getting right to the point, she asked Dr. Dubrow, "You believe that we should all be microdosing GLP-1. Is that correct?"
He went on to explain his reasoning, "OK, I recently got certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine, so I'm not just a plastic surgeon talking about these drugs. This is an expertise of mine. It is so incredibly useful, because, as you know, what they do is they force sugar into the cells, right? Less sugar in the blood, less inflammation, less all of the side effects related to inflammation from sugar."
'But Who Do We Talk To?'
"So if everyone's sort of on a microdose, even if you're sort of s-----, right, it is good for the brain, liver, kidney. I mean, it even has indications now above and beyond weight loss. It's good for, you know, kidney disease. It's good for fatty liver. They use it for addictions now. This drug, this is the drug of the future," he added.
Wondering how she could get her hands on it, Ripa asked, "So, but who do we talk to?" as she laughed.
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'I Need You to Give Me a GLP-1 Microdose'
"Like, if Jan and I were to walk into our GP's office and say, I need you to give me a GLP-1 microdose. I know they will say no to us. They will say, you're so t---. We are not doing that. So what, what, what language should we use?" she continued.
'You Have to Go to a Longevity Medicine Specialist'
Dr. Dubrow informed her, "Yeah, you know, so you have to go to a longevity medicine specialist, right? Your doctor will say, you don't meet the FDA criteria. The indications for it. In other words, your BMI, you don't weigh enough. Your BMI is not over 30. You don't have a comorbidity associated with, like, high blood pressure and so on."
"But if you go to a longevity doctor, okay, this is the new frontier of medicine, right? They're going to talk to you about GLP1 drugs above and beyond obesity," he concluded.