ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Reveals Performers Had Been 'Looking Up' Her Skirt on 'Live' for Years Without 'Saying a Word' Before Rod Stewart Finally 'Went There' Source: MEGA: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa shared the story during the September 29 episode of 'Live.' Olivia Callanan Sept. 29 2026, Updated 4:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa revealed that Rod Stewart pointed out a long-running issue she was unaware of. During the Tuesday, September 29, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa recalled one of Stewart's previous appearances on the morning show, revealing that the performance stage once featured a mirrored floor. Ripa, 55, said she had been standing on the stage while interviewing the legendary musician when he made an unexpected comment.

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'Performers Had Been Looking Up My Skirt'

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa said Rod Stewart told her he could see her 'knickers.'

"I was standing there interviewing him. He said, 'Oh, darling, I can see your knickers!'" Ripa confessed. "I realized that, for years, performers had been looking up my skirt, not saying a word, and Rod Stewart was the one who boldly went there. Thank you, Rod Stewart! Gentleman!" she raved.

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'It’s Going to Be a Great Tour'

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed Rod Stewart's final tour announcement.

Earlier in the episode, Ripa’s husband turned co-host, 55-year-old Mark Consuelos, praised the 81-year-old for his six decades in music. "It’s going to be a lot of hits. It’s going to be a great tour," Consuelos told the audience of Stewart’s upcoming Final Encore tour, which is set to kick off in April 2027 in Europe. Ripa added that Stewart’s 1978 single "Do Ya Think I’m S---?" is her favorite of his music catalog. "It is the greatest. I still love it," she said. "I still like that there’s something about the groove of 'Do Ya Think I’m S---?' It is such a dance bop. If it plays, immediately, everybody is dancing. It’s immediate!"

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'The Final Encore Will Most Definitely Be My Last'

Source: MEGA Rod Stewart thanked his fans for his 'extraordinary life.'

As previously reported by OK!, Stewart announced his farewell tour after previously canceling his U.S. concert dates due to health issues. "The time has come to say farewell to life on the road. After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last," he said in a statement. "I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you. It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return. So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible."

Rod Stewart Had Heart Surgery

Source: MEGA Rod Stewart had a coronary stent procedure in August.