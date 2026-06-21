Sir Rod Stewart Sparks Fears He'll 'Literally Run Himself to Death' Months After Hitting 81
June 21 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Sir Rod Stewart has sparked concerns among those close to him his relentless work schedule and obsession with running aged 81 could lead to him quickly running out of miles, OK! can reveal.
Insiders say they fear the crooner's determination to keep performing while following a grueling exercise regime which involves trying to sprint could lead to the rocker landing in a grave sooner than he'd like.
The worries have erupted despite the veteran rocker insisting he remains in remarkable physical condition as he continues his farewell tour around the world.
The singer, who turned 81 in January, is currently in the middle of his One Last Time farewell tour, a globe-spanning run of shows expected to continue through Europe and the U.K. until 2027.
Stewart's performances remain physically demanding, featuring five costume changes and lengthy sets, while the music legend is also juggling plans for multiple new recording projects, including a pop album, a country collection and long-awaited material with his former band Faces.
Friends and industry insiders tell us his packed schedule has prompted concern as he continues to push himself well into his ninth decade.
A source close to the singer said: "Rod has always had incredible energy and refuses to slow down, but there are people around him who worry he simply doesn't know when to stop. He thrives on performing and being busy, yet some fear he's pushing himself so hard that he'll eventually run himself into the ground."
Another insider said: "The farewell tour is anything but a gentle goodbye. Rod is constantly traveling, rehearsing, recording and performing. He loves every minute of it, but there are genuine concerns that he could exhaust himself because he never seems willing to ease off the gas on and off stage. There are genuine worries he could literally run himself to death."
Stewart has dismissed suggestions age is catching up with him and recently hit back at critics who questioned his stamina during live shows.
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He said: "I get criticized – 'He's gone off stage and he's having a rest. 'Having a rest?' I'll have you know I can run 100 meters in 19 seconds!"
The singer's comments came as he reflected on a career spanning more than six decades and some of the most memorable venues he has performed in around the world.
"There have been so many but you never forget the first," he said. "When I started with Long John Baldry's band, we had a weekly residence at London's Marquee Club. Or the biggest concert in history on New Year's Eve in 1994, performing for 3.5 million people on Copacabana Beach – that was definitely a memorable one! The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is a brilliant and intimate venue. As an Englishman, Wembley Stadium and headlining Glastonbury are also quite memorable."
Those close to Stewart say performing remains central to his life and identity, even though many of his contemporaries have stepped away from the spotlight.
A music industry source said: "Rod genuinely seems happiest when he's working. Most people his age would be taking things easy, but he is still approaching life with the energy of someone decades younger. That's admirable, but it also explains why some people around him worry about whether he ever truly rests."
Despite preparing to say goodbye to large-scale touring, Stewart has made clear he has no intention of retiring from music altogether.
He said: "We found some Faces tracks from the 70s. We dug 'em up and were back in the studio so hopefully we'll have a Faces album one day soon."