EXCLUSIVE Sir Rod Stewart Sparks Fears He'll 'Literally Run Himself to Death' Months After Hitting 81 Source: MEGA Sir Rod Stewart will reportedly tire himself to death due to his relentless work schedule. Aaron Tinney June 21 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Rod Stewart is in the middle of his One Last Time farewell tour.

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Source: MEGA Rod Stewart just turned 81.

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A source close to the singer said: "Rod has always had incredible energy and refuses to slow down, but there are people around him who worry he simply doesn't know when to stop. He thrives on performing and being busy, yet some fear he's pushing himself so hard that he'll eventually run himself into the ground." Another insider said: "The farewell tour is anything but a gentle goodbye. Rod is constantly traveling, rehearsing, recording and performing. He loves every minute of it, but there are genuine concerns that he could exhaust himself because he never seems willing to ease off the gas on and off stage. There are genuine worries he could literally run himself to death." Stewart has dismissed suggestions age is catching up with him and recently hit back at critics who questioned his stamina during live shows.

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Source: MEGA Stewart has dismissed suggestions age is catching up with him.

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He said: "I get criticized – 'He's gone off stage and he's having a rest. 'Having a rest?' I'll have you know I can run 100 meters in 19 seconds!" The singer's comments came as he reflected on a career spanning more than six decades and some of the most memorable venues he has performed in around the world. "There have been so many but you never forget the first," he said. "When I started with Long John Baldry's band, we had a weekly residence at London's Marquee Club. Or the biggest concert in history on New Year's Eve in 1994, performing for 3.5 million people on Copacabana Beach – that was definitely a memorable one! The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is a brilliant and intimate venue. As an Englishman, Wembley Stadium and headlining Glastonbury are also quite memorable." Those close to Stewart say performing remains central to his life and identity, even though many of his contemporaries have stepped away from the spotlight.

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Source: MEGA Rod Stewart's career spans more than six decades.