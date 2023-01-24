OK Magazine
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos Over Tone-Deaf Childbirth Remarks

kelly ripa mark pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 23 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

Mark Consuelos may have been sent to the dog house following the birth of one of the three children he shares with wife Kelly Ripa.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, hilariously called out her husband, 51, and his not-so empathetic commentary during the childbirth process on Sunday, January 22.

kelly ripa ig
Source: @kellyripa/instagram

Commenting on influencer @notskinnybutnotfat's Instagram post that read: “What is one thing that your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience?" Ripa replied: "Do you mind if i eat?"

The television personality also claimed Consuelos said, “’I’m going to the batting cages since you’re gonna be here a while.”

Ripa — whose known for gushing over her handsome hunk on social media — didn't specify which one of their children she was in labor with when the All My Children actor make the remarks.

The lovebirds are parents to Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19.

kelly ripa ig
Source: @kellytipa/instagram
Luckily for Consuelos, it doesn't seem like Ripa has held a grudge, as she often makes her love for the father of her children very clear.

In a September 2022 interview, the blonde babe spilled she doesn’t “get tired” of having sex with Conseulos because "the woman comes first," and he "pleases [her] over and over."

kelly ripa ig
Source: @kellyripa/instagram
And while Ripa and Conseulos, as well as much of the public, can't get enough of their love, their children are less than thrilled with their constant NSFW remarks and flirty online banter.

The couple's daughter, Lola, jokingly called her parents “absolutely repulsive” on Instagram in 2020 after her dad left a saucy comment on Ripa's Instagram.

Source: OK!

However, it seems Lola's upset didn't stop the famous pair from fawning over each other. Just last month, Consuelos popped in the comments of one of Ripa’s recent Instagram selfies, leaving a sweet message for his spouse.

“Perfection,” he penned alongside a series of ten red heart emojis on the photo of her smizing for the camera.

The hot-and-heavy couple wed in May 1996 in Las Vegas' Chapel of the Bells.

