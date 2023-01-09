Kelly Rizzo Pays Tribute To Late Husband Bob Saget On One Year Anniversary Of Death: 'The Surreal-Ness Never Subsides'

Rizzo then offered, "Ps: This is one of Bob’s favorite songs," as she paired the montage to Ben Folds' "The Luckiest."

BOB SAGET'S WIFE KELLY RIZZO 'NUMB' OVER ACTOR'S SUDDEN DEATH, SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HER LATE HUSBAND

One month after the comedian's body was found "tucked in bed" by hotel staff with his luggage by the door, it was confirmed that he died from a brain bleed. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma," a statement released by Saget's family read at the time. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Saget was 65 when he died and is survived by his three children.