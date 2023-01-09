Kelly Rizzo Pays Tribute To Late Husband Bob Saget On One Year Anniversary Of Death: 'The Surreal-Ness Never Subsides'
Kelly Rizzo is mourning the loss of her husband, Bob Saget, one year after his untimely passing.
On Monday, January 9, the Full House star's widow took to Instagram to share a montage of past moments of the couple, including intimate videos and photos of their life together.
"One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year?" she heartbreakingly wrote after Saget's body was found in an Orlando, Fl., hotel room on Sunday afternoon, January 9. "The surreal-ness never subsides."
While Rizzo "accepted the reality" of his loss "long ago," she admitted, "it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life."
"But there is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable," read Rizzo's caption. "I AM THE LUCKIEST. I am the luckiest that I got to be his wife. I am the luckiest that I got to live with his warmth, and laughter, and brilliance, and love. I am the luckiest that I get to have his girls by my side. I am the luckiest that I got to watch him first hand help people, make them happy, and make the world a better place."
Rizzo — who met Saget over social media in 2015 and wed the actor three years later — continued, "Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did. And to that I have to say, Well Done. You really won life, honey. And that is why I will be forever grateful for him and all the endless love he gave me, until my last day."
Rizzo then offered, "Ps: This is one of Bob’s favorite songs," as she paired the montage to Ben Folds' "The Luckiest."
One month after the comedian's body was found "tucked in bed" by hotel staff with his luggage by the door, it was confirmed that he died from a brain bleed. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma," a statement released by Saget's family read at the time. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."
Saget was 65 when he died and is survived by his three children.