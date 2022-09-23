Lori Loughlin & Several 'Full House' Costars Reunite To Honor Bob Saget Alongside His Widow: 'We Felt His Presence'

Despite Loughlin keeping a very low profile of late, she walked the red carpet and even snapped a pic with Rizzo and Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh. The mom-of-two was been shunning the spotlight since she and husband Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with the 2019 college admissions scandal.

In 2020, the actress spent two months in jail, ordered to pay a fine and complete 100 hours of community service.