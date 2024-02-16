OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kelly Rowland
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Rowland Ditches 'Today' Show Guest Host Spot Last Minute Due to Underwhelming Dressing Room

kelly rowland ditches today hosting gig over dressing room pp
Source: mega;NBC
By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kelly Rowland had a diva moment when she walked out of NBC's Today show on Thursday, February 15, as she was displeased with her dressing room, a source claimed.

According to an insider, the actress was a guest on the 8 a.m. hour of the morning news show and then was going to fill in for Jenna Bush Hager as guest host of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly rowland ditches today hosting gig over dressing room
Source: mega

Kelly Rowland allegedly walked off set of the 'Today' show.

However, the singer, 43, dropped out last minute due to her dressing room accommodations, putting Hoda Kotb in a bind.

“Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour,” a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly rowland ditches today hosting
Source: NBC

Hoda Kotb was left scrambling for a guest host.

Article continues below advertisement

Rowland's drastic move left Today show staffers confused since she's "beloved" at the TV show. "She was getting the full hour, and Hoda’s the biggest hype woman on the planet! It made no sense,” a source said. “[The show] basically offered up as much as possible, but they weren’t happy with it, so they walked and they left."

Staffers tried to find Rowland a new room, but the upstairs one was already being used by Jennifer Lopez.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly rowland ditches today hosting gig over dressing room
Source: mega

Kelly Rowland was supposed to fill in for Jenna Bush Hager.

Article continues below advertisement

The dressing rooms at Today are practically “glorified closets,” one source noted.

“They’re not nice. It’s the oldest building. There are major space limitations, [it’s] not glamorous. It’s not fresh flowers, and candles and gourmet food. It’s basically [a] white box,” they continued.

MORE ON:
Kelly Rowland
Article continues below advertisement

In the end, Rita Ora ended up filling in for Rowland after Rowland dropped out.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly rowland ditches today hosting gig over dressing room
Source: Today With Hoda&Jenna/youtube

Rita Ora filled in for Kelly Rowland.

Article continues below advertisement

“You are just a lovely human being so I just want to say: Welcome to the co-host chair, how does it feel?” Kotb asked Ora.

She replied, “Oh, it feels so warm! I feel so comfortable already… Well, you know, being from across the pond this is like everything we watch on TV so I’m so happy. Hello America! It’s me, Rita.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

“I didn’t even know this was happening,” Ora admitted. “Everyone watching, this has just been so much fun. They asked us backstage and I’m just like, ‘I love Hoda! Here we are, and now I’m with you for a whole hour!'”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.