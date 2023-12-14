Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Hilariously Share All the Slang Terms Their Kids Use for Them: 'They Call Me Bro!'
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb bonded over their shared confusion about the slang terms their children use to describe them on the Wednesday, December 13, installment of Today With Hoda & Jenna.
"I have had a little bit of a tricky time in my own household, because my eldest child — who will remain nameless unless you Google her — started to use the word preppy," Hager said, referring to her daughter Mila. "'Mom, cool, you look preppy.' And I'm like, 'What?'"
Kotb had her own slang troubles, playfully asking her co-host, "How about this? You know which one [word] my kids use a lot and they are six and four? Bruh."
"Bro, they call me bro!" Hager replied in agreement. "Why would they call us, their loving mothers, bro?"
Kotb noted that she corrects her daughters, Hope and Haley, telling them, "You do not call your mother bro."
- Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Exposes Time Mom 'Peed Her Pants' & Confirms 'Today' Star 'Never Wears Underwear'
- Commando! Hoda Kotb Calls Out Jenna Bush Hager For 'Never Wearing Underwear' After Sharing A Dressing Room
- Jenna Bush Hager Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Daughter On 10th Birthday After Revealing Parenting Approach
"What about calling me Jenna Bush, not even Hager," the 42-year-old added. "All of them, all three of them gang up against me and I'm like, 'You wanna try mom?' And they're like, 'You call me Mila, I call you Jenna.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Both moms also admitted their kids will say "what the..." and trail off without adding in the swear word — a trend Kotb said she also heard from other children.
"I was walking with my kids home from school and and a kid on a scooter came up and almost side-swiped me," the 59-year-old mom-of-two explained. "And he looks at me and he goes, 'What the?'"
The topic of Hager and Kotb's kids regularly comes up between the two moms on the popular chat-fest. As OK! previously reported, Hager's daughter Mila joined them on the show last year and spilled a few of her family's embarrassing secrets — including that her mother "never wears underwear."
"She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!" the eldest child of the television personality said on the show, later adding, "One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!"
Hager also shares younger daughter Poppy and son Hal with her husband, Henry.