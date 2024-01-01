Sofia Reyes Admits She Loves Being A Part of 'Latin Culture and Music'

"I grew up in Mexico, I'm from Monterrey, and I lived there for 17 years before I moved to L.A.," Reyes exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Don Julio. "Sometimes, when people ask me, 'How do you bring your Mexican roots into your music?' I feel like it's tricky because I was born there and the way I move, the way I speak and the things I do are very Mexican."

The "Marte" songstress collaborated with the likes of Rita Ora, Jason Derulo and Anitta, and she continues to use her talents as an opportunity to celebrate her heritage.

"For me, it has been important to bring those roots into the sounds and feelings of my music," she adds.