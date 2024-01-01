Sofia Reyes Admits She Loves Being A Part of 'Latin Culture and Music'
Sofia Reyes is making a name for herself in music and she's dominating the Latin and U.S. pop charts! As a creative, Reyes pulls inspiration from the world around her, and she's looking forward to her future in the entertainment industry.
"I grew up in Mexico, I'm from Monterrey, and I lived there for 17 years before I moved to L.A.," Reyes exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Don Julio. "Sometimes, when people ask me, 'How do you bring your Mexican roots into your music?' I feel like it's tricky because I was born there and the way I move, the way I speak and the things I do are very Mexican."
The "Marte" songstress collaborated with the likes of Rita Ora, Jason Derulo and Anitta, and she continues to use her talents as an opportunity to celebrate her heritage.
"For me, it has been important to bring those roots into the sounds and feelings of my music," she adds.
In 2023, Reyes released her third studio album, MILAMORES, which explores themes of self-discovery, healing and personal growth. Since the project's debut, Reyes has been preparing to take the stage and perform live in 2024.
"My goal is to go on my first tour and bring the songs from my past because I've never toured," the songwriter reveals.
"I want to do a very special show for the fans, and I'm not going to stop creating in the meantime," Reyes admits. "I have this ballad album that I started writing like three years ago, so I want to go back to that project. I want to keep creating and keep learning."
Currently, reggaetón is one of the most popular genres in the U.S., and Spanish-speaking vocalists and rappers such as Danna Paola, Bad Bunny and Becky G have become beloved figures globally. As a chanteuse, Reyes is elated to see the amount of love her fellow Hispanic stars are receiving.
"I feel proud and Latin music is amazing, it's super rich, and it just makes you happy, just make you feel it's warm, it makes you feel amazing," Reyes says. "I love the fact that I'm from Mexico and that I'm part of this Latin culture and music."
"I feel proud of my Latino friends and Latino artists that are killing it," she notes. "Danna Paola and I had this whole conversation saying 'We are not here to compete, but we are here to grab each other's hands and keep lifting each other and keep supporting each other.'"
Aside from spending time in the studio, Reyes is excited about her partnership with Don Julio and their Por Amor campaign.
"It's the second project I've done with Don Julio and I love this Por Amor concept," she gushes. "It resonates with me because, for me, I feel like, in this industry, things happen so fast, so, it's a reminder and a mantra."
"Every time I read it to myself I always remember why I do the things I do or the music I make," Reyes continues.
The project is a love letter to Mexico and includes various innovators from the country tequila hails from.
"I love that they're working with such amazing artists from Mexico," Reyes concludes. "I feel honored to be a part of it, but also really inspired by Don Julio because they're giving exposure to all of us artists from Mexico and it's very beautiful."