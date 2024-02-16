Jennifer Lopez Gives Steamy Details About Getting Intimate With Ben Affleck in 'Greatest Love Story Never Told' Lyrics
Jennifer Lopez isn't holding back from spilling the steamy details of getting intimate with Ben Affleck.
In the superstar's track "Greatest Love Story Never Told" — which is included on her new album, This Is Me…Now — Lopez sang several raunchy lyrics that seemingly hinted at what goes on in the pair's bedroom.
"Missing your body / Climbing on top of me / Slipping inside of me / Way that I ride it / Bodies aligning / Look at our timing," the Selena actress sings.
In another line of the tune, Lopez remarks she and the Air actor, 51, "found each other twice in one lifetime" calling it "destiny" as the pair rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021.
The Hollywood power couple married in 2022 after calling off their first engagement in 2004. Despite everything in their love story perfectly falling into place, Lopez admitted she never saw their reconciliation coming.
"I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life] and for whatever reasons that we needed to grow and do other things," the "Let's Get Loud" vocalist revealed in a recent interview.
"We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but you know in my mind I kind of had it like, 'Oh, that was kind of the one,'" she said of tying the knot with Marc Anthony in June 2004 and welcoming twins Max and Emme.
Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005 and later welcomed children Seraphina, Violet and Samuel.
"I was like 'I'm good on my own, I'm fine, I love my life.' And when you get to that place, I think that’s when the universe kind of opened up to me and was like, 'OK now you’re ready,'" Lopez admitted.
"I couldn't believe it and I don’t think he could either," the mother-of-two said. "It's not something we ever planned. We really had moved on with our lives but when we reconnected, it was almost instant and we just knew."
Lopez also got candid about what led to the demise of their romance the first time around. "Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure," she explained in a separate interview.
"We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn't know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out," the "Get Right" singer recalled of their time apart.