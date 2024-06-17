Kellyanne Conway Accused of Lying as She Bizarrely Claims Donald Trump Spoke to 8,000 People at Detroit Church Event: 'She Never Learned to Count'

Kellyanne Conway made a bizarre claim that Donald Trump spoke to 8,000 people at a church on Saturday, June 15 — even though that was far from the truth, as Reuters noted the venue wasn't at capacity by the time the roundtable began.

"[Joe] Biden is not doing anything like that. Look at the contrast of just this weekend — you've got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8,000 people and then at a Black church," she said during a Sunday, June 16, appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.