Kellyanne Conway Accused of Lying as She Bizarrely Claims Donald Trump Spoke to 8,000 People at Detroit Church Event: 'She Never Learned to Count'
Kellyanne Conway made a bizarre claim that Donald Trump spoke to 8,000 people at a church on Saturday, June 15 — even though that was far from the truth, as Reuters noted the venue wasn't at capacity by the time the roundtable began.
"[Joe] Biden is not doing anything like that. Look at the contrast of just this weekend — you've got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8,000 people and then at a Black church," she said during a Sunday, June 16, appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.
Of course, Conway, 57, received backlash for the ridiculous remarks. One person wrote, "LOL Kellyanne creates two lies in ten seconds: Crowd size of less than 800 to '8000,' and then, a 99% white crowd 'at a Black church of course.' Biden's not doing anything like that..." while another said, "Shown below is a video inside the church, which pans over the crowd and shows no more than 200 mostly white people, and a capacity of holding only about 500 people." A third person stated: "Yep, 'lies' is the correct term," while a fourth user quipped: "The kids used to make fun of Kelly b/c she never learned how to count."
"7,500 came disguised as pews," a fifth person joked.
- George Conway Slams Laura Loomer for 'Attacking' 18-Year-Old Daughter Claudia in the 'Most Vile Terms'
- Claudia Conway Drags Mom Kellyanne for Calling Donald Trump 'Resilient' After Hush Money Trial Conviction
- Kellyanne Conway Claims VP Kamala Harris Only 'Wants to Talk to Everybody from the Waist Down' on Campaign Trail
Trump, 78, campaigned to Black voters when he stopped at a predominantly Black worship center in Detroit, Mich.
"While Black Americans have been left behind by Joe Biden, President Trump has prioritized the Black community," Team Trump's Black Media Director Janiyah Thomas said in a statement about the new coalition. "Donald J. Trump's coalition message to the Black community is simple: If you want to return to the policies that created rising wages, more quality jobs, stronger borders, and safer neighborhoods, then join Black Americans for Trump and vote for President Trump in November."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During the event, Trump claimed Biden is a threat to Black Americans, going on to reference his role authoring the 1994 crime bill.
“He walks around now talking about the Black vote — he’s the king of the ‘super predators,’” Trump said. “He wrote the 1994 crime bill that you all talk about so much, I guess everybody here knows about that, especially if you happen to be Black.”