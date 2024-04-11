'Who Is This Person?': Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump's Wild Claims About 'Black Americans' at Georgia Chick-fil-A
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took some jabs at former President Donald Trump for his recent visit to a Georgia Chick-fil-A.
The event, captured on camera, showed Trump interacting with Black voters, making bold claims about his support for historically "Black colleges and universities," claiming that he "did everything" for them.
“Just a former president muttering ‘I did everything, I did everything’ to himself at a fast-food chicken restaurant,” Kimmel said. “Nothing unusual there.”
Contrary to Trump's claims, Kimmel pointed out that President Joe Biden's administration had allocated significant funding to historically Black colleges and universities, totaling $7 billion. This fact contradicted Trump's narrative of being the sole supporter of such institutions.
The late-night host also played a crazier clip from the same Chick-fil-A appearance in which the ex-president claimed that he’s done more for Black Americans than “any other president since Abraham Lincoln and maybe including Abraham Lincoln, quite frankly.”
“Who is this person? The fact that he’s able to say the words ‘I’ve done more for the Black community than maybe Abraham Lincoln’ and then not start laughing hysterically, it’s incredible,” Kimmel told his viewers. “He might as well be saying, ‘I am a Black person.’ It would be equally preposterous.”
Fox News' Jesse Watters reacted to Trump's recent Chick-fil-A visit and said the former president should do it more often and run a campaign where he visits popular public places only to be seen being swarmed by people.
"This was an event to behold. Now, everything you have heard about Donald Trump in the press, he is like this dangerous racist. He waltzes in there, orders food, and about a dozen African-American women flocked to him and take selfies," he tells his The Five co-hosts.
"African-American women, the most loyal voting bloc in the Democratic party. He has them giggling. He has them lining up, she says, 'Mom, I'm famous now,'" Watters continued. "All love in the Chick-fil-A. Now, if he can just do this, I would run the Chick-fil-A campaign."
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is in a dead heat with President Biden in the national polls.
Currently, the former president only holds a 0.2-point lead at 45.5 percent compared to Biden's 45.3 percent of likely voters. However, among battleground states, Trump has a much stronger lead, with some states such as Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia having him up four points over the 81-year-old commander-in-chief.