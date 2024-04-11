'Who Is This Person?': Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump's Wild Claims About 'Black Americans' at Georgia Chick-fil-A

Fox News' Jesse Watters reacted to Trump's recent Chick-fil-A visit and said the former president should do it more often and run a campaign where he visits popular public places only to be seen being swarmed by people.

"This was an event to behold. Now, everything you have heard about Donald Trump in the press, he is like this dangerous racist. He waltzes in there, orders food, and about a dozen African-American women flocked to him and take selfies," he tells his The Five co-hosts.

"African-American women, the most loyal voting bloc in the Democratic party. He has them giggling. He has them lining up, she says, 'Mom, I'm famous now,'" Watters continued. "All love in the Chick-fil-A. Now, if he can just do this, I would run the Chick-fil-A campaign."

