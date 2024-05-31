Claudia Conway Drags Mom Kellyanne for Calling Donald Trump 'Resilient' After Hush Money Trial Conviction

Hundreds of social media users shared Claudia's post dogpiling on her mom and calling her out for being the only one in her family "without any common sense."

One user wrote, "When your teenage daughter has more wisdom than you, maybe you should reevaluate your life choices."

Another shared the post, adding, "They Conways are probably the most well-known story, but thousands if not millions of American families have been ripped apart due to a completely horrible and pathetic man, along with his enablers in Congress and propaganda networks!"

A third person joked, "Kellyanne famously said she looks to 'alternative facts,' so maybe she knows about some 'alternative verdicts' we don't know about... or she's just bats--- crazy."