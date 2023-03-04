Trump Split Confirmed: Kellyanne Conway, Husband George Call It Quits After 22 Year Marriage — How Donald Tore Them Apart
Kellyanne and George Conway have pulled the plug on their strained marriage after 22 years.
The former Senior Counselor to Donald Trump and the famed attorney — who previously took every opportunity to slam the ex-President — reportedly both hired lawyers as they continue to work out the details of their high profile divorce.
The embattled couple — who share kids Claudia, Vanessa, Charlotte and George — first said "I Do" in 2001, but their relationship notably hit a rough patch after Kellyanne took the job as Trump's campaign advisor during his 2016 election campaign.
George wrote a wide array of scathing posts insulting the controversial politician, with the 45th President of the United States regularly hitting back at the lawyer via Twitter. This led Kellyanne to accuse her husband of "cheating by tweeting" for so publicly dragging her workplace and boss through the mud.
"One of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century is the marriage of Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George — specifically, if they hate each other as much as their public commentary would suggest, or if the whole thing is some kind of three-dimensional chess designed to further their own interests," politics correspondent Bess Levin wrote in 2022 of the seemingly mismatched couple.
But the Conway family had been at odds in more ways than one for some time over their wildly differing political beliefs, with Claudia, 18, even livestreaming arguments with her mother on social media.
In 2020, when Claudia was only 15-years-old, she claimed she would be "officially pushing for emancipation" from her parents. She later claimed that while her mother's career had "ruined" her life, she wasn't seeking the legal order because of the job, but due to "years of childhood trauma and abuse."
"Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer," she tweeted in August 2020. "selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen."
Soon after, Kellyanne resigned from her position as Senior White House Advisor so that she could provide her children with "less drama, more mama."
"The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare," she said in a statement at the time. "[George and I] disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six was first to report Kellyanne and George's split.
Bess Levin wrote about the former couple's unconventional marriage in Vanity Fair in 2022.