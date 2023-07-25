Kellyanne Conway Declares Ron DeSantis 'Ruined' His 2024 Presidential Campaign: 'Too Much Woke'

Kellyanne Conway thinks Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ' presidential campaign is not going well as he gears up for the upcoming Republican debates.

“You actually don’t reboot while the ink is still wet on your campaign documents,” she added.

Conway, who is friends with Donald Trump , said the "reboot" is “usually not six weeks after you launch your campaign.”

Conway then stated that DeSantis should have "waited" to run in the future — but now that he's on the campaign trail, he may have hurt his chances to run for president in the future.

“I think he’s kind of ruined himself for 2028,” Conway said. “He does way too much woke and way too much COVID."

“They want the economy,” she added. “It’s the number one issue. You can’t get around it.”