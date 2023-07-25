Kellyanne Conway Declares Ron DeSantis 'Ruined' His 2024 Presidential Campaign: 'Too Much Woke'
Kellyanne Conway thinks Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign is not going well as he gears up for the upcoming Republican debates.
Conway, who is friends with Donald Trump, said the "reboot" is “usually not six weeks after you launch your campaign.”
“You actually don’t reboot while the ink is still wet on your campaign documents,” she added.
Conway then stated that DeSantis should have "waited" to run in the future — but now that he's on the campaign trail, he may have hurt his chances to run for president in the future.
“I think he’s kind of ruined himself for 2028,” Conway said. “He does way too much woke and way too much COVID."
“They want the economy,” she added. “It’s the number one issue. You can’t get around it.”
As OK! previously reported, Conway was recently asked if she thinks Trump will actually show up to the debates despite him refusing to do so.
“On the one hand, he’s acting like a frontrunner. He’s way ahead. What does he have to gain by going?” she said.
“On the other hand, that’s a natural habitat for him,” she continued. “I think President Trump will keep everybody in suspense. If I were you, I’d keep that center podium warm. He may be there the day of. You never know.”
Trump listed a few reasons why he doesn't want to participate in the event, with one of them being that he's apparently up in the polls.
“I’m leading by 40 points. A lot of people say, ‘Why would you do a debate when you have people at two and three and fifteen and fourteen [percent]?’” Trump told John Catsimatidis. “People don’t debate when they have these massive leads."
The reality star also said the event shouldn't be held in the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.
“The publisher of the Washington Post is the chairman of the Reagan library. And that’s where one of the debates would be. I don’t want to be there,” Trump stated.