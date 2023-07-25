Kellyanne Conway Believes Donald Trump Will Attend Upcoming Republican Debate as It's His 'Natural Habitat'
Though Donald Trump has continued to play coy on whether he will attend the upcoming Republican debate, his pal Kellyanne Conway thinks he will show up after all.
While speaking to Martha MacCallum, who will be hosting the debate next month alongside Bret Baier, Conway said she's spoken with the former president, and “on the one hand, he’s acting like a frontrunner. He’s way ahead. What does he have to gain by going?”
“On the other hand, that’s a natural habitat for him,” she continued. “I think President Trump will keep everybody in suspense. If I were you, I’d keep that center podium warm. He may be there the day of. You never know.”
Conway added that she hopes Trump does attend after all.
As OK! previously reported, Trump previously put Fox News on blast for not promoting his recent campaign events.
Since Fox didn't brag about Trump, he was baffled and said the company "then wants me to show up and get them ratings for their 'Presidential' Debate, where I’m leading the field by 40 points," Trump said on Truth Social.
"Sorry FoxNews, life doesn’t work that way!!!" he added.
Trump previously claimed that since his poll numbers are great, there's no need for him to be in front of the crwod.
“I’m leading by 40 points. A lot of people say, ‘Why would you do a debate when you have people at two and three and fifteen and fourteen [percent]?’” Trump told John Catsimatidis. “People don’t debate when they have these massive leads."
The reality star also said the event shouldn't be held in the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.
“The publisher of the Washington Post is the chairman of the Reagan library. And that’s where one of the debates would be. I don’t want to be there,” Trump stated.
Meanwhile, others have weighed in on Trump skipping out on the pivotal moment.
“Obviously, he’s afraid,” Chris Christie told radio host Hugh Hewitt during an interview. “He’s afraid to get on the stage against people who are serious.”
“If he really cares about the country — and I have deep questions about that — but if he really cares about the country, then he’s going to get up there, and he shouldn’t be afraid,” he continued. “If, in fact, his ideas are so great, if his leadership is so outstanding, then his lead will only increase if he gets on the stage, not decrease."