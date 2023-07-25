Kellyanne Conway Believes Donald Trump Will Attend Upcoming Republican Debate as It's His 'Natural Habitat'

Trump previously claimed that since his poll numbers are great, there's no need for him to be in front of the crwod.

“I’m leading by 40 points. A lot of people say, ‘Why would you do a debate when you have people at two and three and fifteen and fourteen [percent]?’” Trump told John Catsimatidis. “People don’t debate when they have these massive leads."

The reality star also said the event shouldn't be held in the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

“The publisher of the Washington Post is the chairman of the Reagan library. And that’s where one of the debates would be. I don’t want to be there,” Trump stated.