'Dead as His Stomach Band': Donald Trump Mocks Chris Christie's Low Poll Numbers
Donald Trump didn't mince words when bragging about his popularity in the election polls.
On Friday, July 21, the ex-POTUS took to Truth Social to claim he was ahead of his Republican opponents, but the businessman made a particularly nasty dig at former friend Chris Christie.
"Vivek Ramaswamy is now beating [Ron DeSantis] DeSanctimonious. Christie dead as his stomach band," he rudely joked. "'Aida' [Asa] Hutchinson a solid minus 1%. I’m up 44 points!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."
Trump, 77, was referring to the former New Jersey Governor's weight loss surgery in 2013.
Christie's decreasing popularity is nothing new, as during a Tuesday, July 18, interview, Newsmax's Eric Bolling questioned why he's even running in the 2024 presidential election.
"Donald Trump, he’s got like 53, 56 percent — if you believe the polls or any given poll. You’re down in the single digits. I mean, what motivates Chris Christie to run for president?" Bolling asked. "Is it to take out Donald Trump or is Chris Christie fulfilling some sort of, I don’t know, emotional void you’re looking for?"
- 'Are You a Psychiatrist?': Chris Christie Lashes Out After Reporter Asks If He's Running for President Just to 'Fill an Emotional Void'
- Prince Harry Criticized by Chris Christie for Being 'Sad and Confused' After Gifting Self Portrait During Hurricane Sandy
- Chris Christie Jabs Donald Trump's Age, Says He'd 'Kick His A**' in a Physical Fight After Ex-Prez Roasts His Weight
"All right. Well, Eric, are you a psychiatrist today?" the father-of-four, 60, retorted. "If you’re a psychiatrist, spend more time on the former president than you will on me."
During that same chat, Christie confessed he doesn't think Trump "cared" about the January 6 Capitol riots. "I think what he wanted was to stay in office and I don’t think he cared one way or the other what was going to happen."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"In fact, if he really did care, he would have done what he said he was going to do when he stood on the Ellipse. He said, 'let’s march up to the Capitol together and I’m going to go with you.' He went nowhere near it, Eric," the NJ native continued. "He didn’t care what was going to happen up there. He sent people up there to put pressure, I believe, on Mike Pence and on members of Congress to stall the peaceful transition of power.