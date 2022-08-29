Everything To Know About Kelsea Ballerini's 'Deeply Difficult' Divorce From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini has put her "Heart First" after filing for divorce from her husband, Morgan Evans, following nearly five years of being man and wife.

The "Roses" singer took to Instagram on Monday, August 29, to officially break the news to her fans. "I've alway tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," shared the country pop artist. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."