Everything To Know About Kelsea Ballerini's 'Deeply Difficult' Divorce From Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini has put her "Heart First" after filing for divorce from her husband, Morgan Evans, following nearly five years of being man and wife.
The "Roses" singer took to Instagram on Monday, August 29, to officially break the news to her fans. "I've alway tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," shared the country pop artist. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."
This news comes just two weeks after Ballerini announced her Heartfirst Tour, which will include a short and sweet 10-night stretch of performances across the country.
NEW FLAMES? BRAD PITT & EMILY RATAJKOWSKI 'SECRETLY' DATING, BUT 'IT'S STILL VERY EARLY': SOURCE
"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," the 28-year-old continued. "It's hard to find the words here... but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."
"With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing and showing up the best we can," concluded Ballerini — who will begin her 10-night-only concert tour on Saturday, September 24.
The "Miss Me More" singer will release her fourth album, Subject To Change, just one day prior on Friday, September 23.
A SPOON FULL OF LOVE! BEN AFFLECK FEEDS WIFE JENNIFER LOPEZ ON SECOND HONEYMOON IN ITALY
A few hours after Ballerini's announcement, Evans broke the news on his own Instagram Story.
"I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not," announced the 37-year-old Australian country singer.
The Tennessee couple shares no children, though OK! exclusively learned Ballerini was "making getting pregnant a top priority" back in February of 2021.
The "Dance With Me" duet singers had plans to work on more music together and were hoping to welcome a baby in the near future.
It seems as though plans have changed, as the two country sensations will now go their separate ways following the finalization of their divorce.