Kelsea Ballerini Misses 2024 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Due to Rain and L.A. Traffic: 'What Are You Going to Do?'

Kelsea Ballerini admitted she couldn't make to the 2024 Grammys red carpet in enough time due to unforeseen circumstances.

"Just for a team update: it's pouring outside, traffic is in gridlock. We're not going to make the red carpet. Maybe we'll make the show, hopefully by the award. What are you going to do? You're just going to vibe, we're just vibing. This record is about things not panning out how you thought they would. This is God herself being like, 'Remember? Remember?' It's fine. It's fine. No it's not," the singer, 30, said via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 4.