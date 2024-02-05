Kelsea Ballerini Misses 2024 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Due to Rain and L.A. Traffic: 'What Are You Going to Do?'
Kelsea Ballerini admitted she couldn't make to the 2024 Grammys red carpet in enough time due to unforeseen circumstances.
"Just for a team update: it's pouring outside, traffic is in gridlock. We're not going to make the red carpet. Maybe we'll make the show, hopefully by the award. What are you going to do? You're just going to vibe, we're just vibing. This record is about things not panning out how you thought they would. This is God herself being like, 'Remember? Remember?' It's fine. It's fine. No it's not," the singer, 30, said via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 4.
The "Blindsided" songstress posted her look on the 'gram, writing, "rolled up the welcome mat, rolling up to the d--- grammys."
The blonde beauty looked gorgeous in a black gown with flowers on it.
Despite not taking red carpet pictures, the country star still turned heads — and even her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, loved the dress. "Yeaaaaah. I’m..so not okay," he wrote.
Another person added, "when the welcome mat turned into a grammy carpet🥹🖤 ROLL IT UP KB," while another said, "Let’s do the d--- thing!!! Rooting so hard for you and the lil ep that could!!! 🫶🏼."
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat is nominated for Best Country Album — an album that means so much to her as she wrote about her divorce from Morgan Evans and told her side of the story.
- Taylor Swift Asks Shouting Grammys Paparazzi To Calm Down: 'It’s All Gonna Be Fine'
- Heartbreaks Unite! Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce To Collaborate For Divorce Anthem At CMA Awards
- Taylor Swift Gives Sweet Shout-Out To Pal Blake Lively At American Music Awards, Avoids Ticketmaster Drama
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"hi. grammys are tomorrow, and goin into it i wanna say in these last ten years ive truly never felt so seen and supported as an artist. rolling up the welcome mat was a gift i gave myself to bookmark and exhale a confusing and difficult time in my life, and it’s become the gift that keeps on giving. thank you for letting this record into your lives and hearts like you have and for championing truth telling, growing up messy, healing, and the art of starting over. this is my fourth grammy nomination, but my first where i truly feel like we’ve already won no matter what. so thank you. i’ll see you tomorrow. and then soon. 🤍," the Tennessee native wrote on social media on February 3.
Ahead of the awards show, Ballerini shared how she's soaking up this time in her career.
"I think I have this problem where I can never look around. I keep looking up, and I am trying to find a healthy balance of that because there's so much more that I want to do in so many areas. But I do feel like I've gotten to take a beat and appreciate what the last couple of years have brought into my life," she told People.