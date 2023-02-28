OK Magazine
Kelsea Ballerini Unfollows Ex Morgan Evans As Chase Stokes Romance Heats Up

Feb. 28 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

A new chapter! Kelsea Ballerini unfollowed her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, via Instagram — six months after she and the Australia native split.

However, the 37-year-old still follows the country star, 29.

The "Heartfirst" songstress recently spoke out about their "nasty" split during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which aired in mid-February.

The pair got married in December 2017, but the blonde babe filed for divorce from Evans in August 2022.

On Valentine's Day, Ballerini released an EP of six songs about the demise of their relationship and what went wrong.

The Tennessee native told Alex Cooper that she and Morgan had a lovely conversation and were on good terms after the separation, but then "something changed" and they haven't spoken since.

“I think I was just kind of putting examples in there. … I’ve taken the time to, like, actually sit in my feelings and, like, go through that grieving process and take ownership of what I brought to the table,” she said of her hit songs on the EP.

Meanwhile, Ballerini seems smitten with her new man. During the talk, she explained how she met the Outer Banks star, 30.

"I just swan dove right on in," she said of DMing him via social media. “His handle is 'hichasestokes' and I just said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"

When she was asked if she felt restricted about posting with Stokes on social media, she confirmed she's in a different place and has moved on.

"I'm not married to him anymore and I don't need to care about his feelings anymore. I mean that with all the respect in the world, but his journey is not mine," she stated.

"I'm not exploiting what I am or am not doing, because I do want to be respectful. And also, it's new. Everything's new for me — dating, being photographed with someone, like, it's all really new, and I'm tiptoeing," she continued. "And I'm happy and I'm really re-learning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself. It's been a really beautiful re-awakening."

