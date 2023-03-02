OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kelsea Ballerini
OK LogoNEWS

Kelsea Ballerini Kept 'Issues' In 'Rollercoaster' Marriage To Morgan Evans 'A Secret From Most In Her Life'

kelsea ballerini kept issues rollercoaster marriage morgan evans secret life pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 2 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kelsea Ballerini kept her “issues” with ex-husband Morgan Evans “a secret” before their split in August 2022.

The pair had been married for five years before they went their separate ways.

Article continues below advertisement

“Kelsea was very young and naive when she met Morgan, they clicked right away, but their relationship was always an emotional roller-coaster,” an insider revealed. Ballerini was just 24 and Evans was 32 when they tied the knot.

The source also noted the pair had an “intense romance” that often saw “friction, tension and toxicity.”

kelsea ballerini kept issues rollercoaster marriage morgan evans secret life
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“She kept it a secret from most in her life,” the insider continued of what was really happening behind the scenes.

The country singer kept her emotions “bottled up for so long,” but the “issues” between the couple were eventually recognized by loved ones.

“Morgan and Kelsea’s main issue was their disagreement about having kids,” the source spilled.

The 29-year-old star “wasn’t ready” to have kids with Evans, while the 38-year-old Australia native “[had] been ready for a long time.”

Article continues below advertisement
kelsea ballerini kept issues rollercoaster marriage morgan evans secret life
Source: mega

“They had been having issues, relating to each other and trouble being kind to each other, but the disagreement over kids was the nail in the coffin,” the insider added.

“Kelsea’s songwriting has been her therapy, but she’s also trying to be respectful. Kelsea and Morgan have two very different versions of the story and that’s what’s showing now,” the source said, referring to the tension between the exes.

MORE ON:
Kelsea Ballerini
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the “Love Me Like You Mean It” songstress has seemed to move on since her divorce.

The songwriter went on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast where she shared detailed about her new flame Chase Stokes.

kelsea ballerini kept issues rollercoaster marriage morgan evans secret life
Source: @hichasestokes/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"I just swan dove right on in," she said about DMing Stokes. “His handle is 'hichasestokes' and I just said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"

When asked if she was single, the Tennessee native replied, "No."

"I'm just vibing," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The blonde babe went on to discuss her past relationship with Evans, explaining: "I'm not married to him anymore and I don't need to care about his feelings anymore. I mean that with all the respect in the world, but his journey is not mine.”

Ballerini and Stokes appear to be getting hot and heavy. Last week, the Outer Banks actor posted a photo of himself and the “Dibs” singer as she kissed him on the cheek. He added the caption, “imy❤️,” meaning “I miss you.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.