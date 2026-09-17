Kelsea Ballerini Stuns Fans as She Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs in Red Bikini to Mark Her 33rd Birthday: Photo

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Kelsea Ballerini rang in her 33rd birthday with a sizzling bikini photo that had fans doing a double take! The country music star marked the September 12 milestone in a recent Instagram post wearing a tiny swimsuit while aboard a luxury boat. "Another trip around the sun ❤️," she captioned the upload.

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Source: @KELSEABALLERINI/INSTAGRAM Kelsea Ballerini celebrated her 33rd birthday in style, sporting a tiny red bikini on a luxury boat.

In the photo, Ballerini posed in a red string bikini that showed off her toned midsection as she stood on the back of the boat, holding onto her cowboy hat with both hands. She covered up her bottom half with a short skirt and left her long blonde hair down as she smiled for the camera.

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Kelsea Ballerini's Fans Were Obsessed

Source: @KELSEABALLERINI/INSTAGRAM Some fans pointed out that Kelsea Ballerini's ex-boyfriend Chase Stokes liked the photo.

The birthday post quickly caught social media users' attention, with her followers flooding the "Love Me Like You Mean It" singer's comments section with celebratory messages. "THE PILATES ARE [sic] SHOWINGGGG 😍🔥happy birthday angel girl @kelseaballerini," wrote one fan. Another commented, "Holy abs! Hbd kb❤️." A third fan chimed in, "33 never looked so good!" as a fourth wrote, "Seriously, such a beautiful angel hope she has a wonderful birthday." Some eagle-eyed fans even noticed that ex-boyfriend Chase Stokes, star of Outer Banks, liked the photo.

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Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dated for Almost 3 Years

Source: @KELSEABALLERINI/INSTAGRAM A source claimed the exes' 'lives are in very different places.'

The famous pair dated for about three years before separating briefly in September 2025. "They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," a source close to the couple told People at the time. They reportedly reconnected over the holidays that same year, before calling it quits for good in February 2026, with another insider sharing, "Their lives are in very different places right now. Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately."

'I'm Loving This Chapter of Life'

Source: @KELSEABALLERINI/INSTAGRAM Kelsea Ballerini is focused on investing in herself right now.