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Kelsey Grammer Melts Down Over Reflecting Pool Drama as He Defends Donald Trump 

Photo of Kelsey Grammer and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Actor Kelsey Grammer said those criticizing the Reflecting Pool renovation are 'consumed by hatred.'

June 25 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

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Kelsey Grammer passionately defended President Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during an appearance on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime.

The MAGA Frasier star criticized detractors of the pool, claiming political critics mocking the site's recent maintenance issues are "consumed by hatred."

“There is a virus that has infected a very small number of people, I think, who just want to tear things down,” he said.

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Photo of Kelsey Grammer is a longtime Donald Trump supporter.
Source: MEGA

Kelsey Grammer is a longtime Donald Trump supporter.

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Kelsey Grammer Defends Reflection Pool Renovations

Source: @acyn/x

The actor accused critics of the renovation of being 'consumed by hatred.'

The drama stems from a controversial $14 million renovation initiated under the Trump administration, which included installing a new blue liner.

The historic Washington, D.C., monument has faced heavy public scrutiny due to several unsightly maintenance issues, including gross algal overgrowth in the water, prompting protesters to gather at the site and chant slogans like "Let's grow algae!"

Reports and photos also indicate problems with peeling paint and murky water, while outbreaks of dead wildlife have been tied to the pool's condition.

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'That Pool Is America's Mirror'

Photo of Jesse Watters accused the left of wanting the Reflecting Pool to be 'broken and murky.'
Source: MEGA

Jesse Watters accused the left of wanting the Reflecting Pool to be 'broken and murky.'

The Fox News host also gave his two cents on the drama.

“That pool is America’s mirror. We look in it, and we love what we see,” Watters said. “The left hates everything they see. They want it broken and murky. They don’t want it to reflect the greatness of the nation.”

Grammer, agreed, saying, “I liked the monologue. Nice touch. Very nice, man.”

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Photo of The 'Frasier' alum called Donald Trump 'one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had.'
Source: MEGA

The 'Frasier' alum called Donald Trump 'one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had.'

The Cheers star said America possesses a "unifying concept" and added, "I pray for everyone to find a decent sentiment in their hearts about this country.”

Grammer, a longtime conservative, previously praised Trump for "disrupting the fabric" of traditional Washington politics and has called the historically unpopular octogenarian “one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had.”

Grammer's statements immediately triggered a massive wave of online criticism. Detractors roasted the 71-year-old actor on social media, with many users mocking his defense of a multimillion-dollar "slime mess" and declaring they could no longer stomach watching his classic sitcoms.

Kelsey Grammer Gets Criticized

Photo of Social media critics shamed Kelsey Grammer for his words.
Source: MEGA

Social media critics shamed Kelsey Grammer for his words.

Tennis titan Martina Navratilova wrote on X, “We love America, Kelsey, we don’t love the people running it. Ok? That is not hate, that is love and caring. Try again…”

Another commenter added, “Consumed by hatred, @KelseyGrammer? Like the current president of the United States? The petulant man-child whose entire agenda is based on revenge for perceived disobedience against him? Come on, man! Trump is the one who has infected this country with hatred."

“F--- Frasier,” quipped another.

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