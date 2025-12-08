'Sad' and 'Damaged' Kelsey Grammar Ripped Apart for Calling Donald Trump 'One of the Greatest Presidents Ever'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump presented Kennedy Center Honors medals to several Hollywood stars over the weekend.

"I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb," Grammer exclaimed. Honorees for this year's event include Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, Michael Crawford and the rock band KISS. The Cheers icon then gushed over Stallone, 79, adding that he's "over the moon" about his award.

Fans Called Kelsey Grammer 'a Misguided Fool' for His Comments

Source: MEGA Kelsey Grammer gushed over Donald Trump and Kennedy Center honoree Sylvester Stallone.

"I was on the selection committee, so I knew about it," Grammer explained. "He's a force of nature. Sylvester Stallone has captured our imagination in several different roles and performed them beautifully." Fans trolled the father-of-eight on social media, with one laughing: "Bold statement… no wonder Hollywood has shut him out." Some called him a "a sad, damaged, man," while another added: "He’s a misguided fool. He must be drinking again."

Source: MEGA Kelsey Grammer has been a big supporter of Donald Trump for years.

The X-Men actor has been a fan of Trump for quite some time and is an outspoken Republican. Back in May, Grammer explained how it's "great to have somebody" as president who "actually means what they say." He also never backed down from his support of the businessman, even telling the BBC in 2023 that he's still an advocate for him. "I am. And I'll let that be the end of it," Grammer stated. His staunch conservatism stretches back decades, with him claiming to ABC News back in 2012 that he wasn't nominated for an Emmy for his Starz series Boss was due to his political leanings.

Sylvester Stallone Was Awarded With a Kennedy Center Honor This Year

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone was honored with a Kennedy Center medal for his services to Hollywood.