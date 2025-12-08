or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > kelsey grammar
OK LogoPolitics

'Sad' and 'Damaged' Kelsey Grammar Ripped Apart for Calling Donald Trump 'One of the Greatest Presidents Ever'

image of Kelsey Grammer is an outspoken Republican.
Source: MEGA

Kelsey Grammer is an outspoken Republican.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelsey Grammer praised Donald Trump as "one of the greatest presidents we've ever had" ahead of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors event on December 6.

Before the ceremony, the Frasier alum, 70, spoke to Fox News about his adoration for the politician, 79.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump presented Kennedy Center Honors medals to several Hollywood stars over the weekend.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump presented Kennedy Center Honors medals to several Hollywood stars over the weekend.

"I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb," Grammer exclaimed.

Honorees for this year's event include Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, Michael Crawford and the rock band KISS.

The Cheers icon then gushed over Stallone, 79, adding that he's "over the moon" about his award.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Called Kelsey Grammer 'a Misguided Fool' for His Comments

Image of Kelsey Grammer gushed over Donald Trump and Kennedy Center honoree Sylvester Stallone.
Source: MEGA

Kelsey Grammer gushed over Donald Trump and Kennedy Center honoree Sylvester Stallone.

"I was on the selection committee, so I knew about it," Grammer explained. "He's a force of nature. Sylvester Stallone has captured our imagination in several different roles and performed them beautifully."

Fans trolled the father-of-eight on social media, with one laughing: "Bold statement… no wonder Hollywood has shut him out."

Some called him a "a sad, damaged, man," while another added: "He’s a misguided fool. He must be drinking again."

MORE ON:
kelsey grammar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelsey Grammer has been a big supporter of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kelsey Grammer has been a big supporter of Donald Trump for years.

The X-Men actor has been a fan of Trump for quite some time and is an outspoken Republican. Back in May, Grammer explained how it's "great to have somebody" as president who "actually means what they say."

He also never backed down from his support of the businessman, even telling the BBC in 2023 that he's still an advocate for him.

"I am. And I'll let that be the end of it," Grammer stated. His staunch conservatism stretches back decades, with him claiming to ABC News back in 2012 that he wasn't nominated for an Emmy for his Starz series Boss was due to his political leanings.

Sylvester Stallone Was Awarded With a Kennedy Center Honor This Year

image of Sylvester Stallone was honored with a Kennedy Center medal for his services to Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

Sylvester Stallone was honored with a Kennedy Center medal for his services to Hollywood.

"[I am an] openly Republican guy," he said, also noting that being a GOP supporter is the "worst thing you can be" in Hollywood.

"The thing is, I have always been a rebel," he added. "If you ever tell me the way to think, I'm bound to think the other way."

Stallone also has major love for Trump, having been pals with him for years. Despite Trump mispronouncing the Rocky star's name at the honors event, he still called him a good pal when presenting him with his medal.

He first introduced the Expendables star as “a friend of mine, a wonderful person, a really spectacular person, one of the true great movie stars there are."

"One of the true great movie stars...there used to be a lot, there aren't many now," he said before reading out his name as “Sallone.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.