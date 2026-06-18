Politics Jessica Tarlov Rips Apart Jesse Watters Over Hillary Clinton Remark Source: MEGA Jessica Tarlov called out Jesse Watters after he dismissed Hillary Clinton's political accomplishments during a heated on-air debate. Lesley Abravanel June 18 2026, Published 7:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fox News’ lone liberal Jessica Tarlov fiercely pushed back after her colleague Jesse Watters diminished Hillary Clinton’s political legacy by calling her "just a female." Tarlov explicitly told Watters, "Rarely do I say this is beneath you, but it’s actually beneath you to be doing this." The heated discussion began while The Five panel evaluated the political climate and Clinton's career. Watters, who admitted he hopes to never see a female president in his lifetime, claimed that future historians looking back at global transformations would relegate Clinton to a mere footnote. "Historians will look back in 100 years,” Watters said. “They’re not gonna look at the fake news stuff that Jessica traffics in every day. They’re gonna see the big stuff. The world-defining moments. The rewiring of world trade. The crime, the economy, the border, what we’re doing internationally. That’s the stuff. Hillary Clinton is gonna be a footnote, and it’s just ’cause she’s a female." Tarlov immediately countered by listing Clinton's actual high-level credentials, reminding him of her career as a U.S. Senator and U.S. Secretary of State.

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'She's Just a Female'

Source: MEGA;FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Jesse Watters doubled down on his criticism of Hillary Clinton, prompting immediate backlash from Jessica Tarlov and his fellow 'The Five' co-hosts.

Watters brushed off those accomplishments, shouting back, "That's just a job! What does she do at the job?" He went on to make baseless assertions that Clinton performed terribly in those positions. Watters' remarks drew immediate pushback from multiple members of The Five’s panel. Greg Gutfeld reacted to the initial "footnote" remark by saying, "Aw, that’s terrible. Don’t do that." “It’s true! What has she done?” Watters said. “She’s just a female — that’s it. A female that does what men do.” “U.S. senator, secretary of state,” Tarlov began. “It’s just a job,” said Watters. “What does she do at the job?” “And she just talks at the YMCA?” Tarlov sarcastically asked.

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'She Does a Terrible Job'

Source: FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Jessica Tarlov told Jesse Watters his comments about Hillary Clinton were 'beneath' him during the fiery on-air clash.

“Does she do a great job at the job? No! She does a terrible job,” Watters snapped. “She does a terrible job, just like many men have done terrible jobs at those same jobs.” “Stop it,” said Tarlov. “Rarely do I say this is beneath you, but it’s actually beneath you to be doing this.” “You’d be surprised,” Watters quipped. “He can prove you wrong, because he’ll never break the chain,” Gutfeld said. The exchange quickly circulated online, highlighting the ongoing sharp divide between The Five's conservative majority and its lone liberal voice.

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Hillary Clinton's Successes

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton helped advance major healthcare, child welfare and women's safety initiatives throughout her decades in public service.

Several major legislative, diplomatic, and historic milestones define Hillary Clinton’s decades-long career in public service. Across her time as First Lady, U.S. Senator, and U.S. Secretary of State, she achieved significant progress in healthcare, national security and global human rights. Following the failure of her 1993 universal healthcare plan, Clinton pivotally worked across the aisle with Democrats and Republicans to help create the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) in 1997. The program slashed the uninsured rate for American children in half, providing health coverage to millions of low-income kids. As First Lady, she played a central role in founding this Department of Justice office in 1994, which combats domestic abuse and sexual assault. She was a primary driver behind the Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997 and the Foster Care Independence Act of 1999, making it easier for vulnerable children to be adopted or transition smoothly out of foster care.

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton's supporters often point to her work on 9/11 recovery efforts, foreign policy and military healthcare as key accomplishments of her career.