Kelsey Grammer Calls Spencer Pratt 'the Only Guy That's a Real Option' in L.A. Mayoral Race
June 2 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Spencer Pratt has yet another celebrity vote in his bid for mayor of Los Angeles, Calif.
In a new interview, Kelsey Grammer declared the reality star is the "only guy that's a real option" when it comes to the upcoming election.
"We know what the rest is gonna do," he told a news outlet.
The Frasier alum is known for being a staunch Donald Trump supporter, telling Fox News this past December, "I think he's extraordinary."
"He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest," the actor raved. "There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb."
Donald Trump Gives His Support to Spencer Pratt
Meanwhile, Trump has publicly praised Pratt, telling a reporter, "I’d like to see him do well."
"He’s a character," the POTUS continued. "I don’t know him, I assume he probably supports me. I heard he does. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well."
However, Pratt has never identified himself as a MAGA supporter, and though he is a registered Republican, he said he's not aligned with a political party.
"Everyone is trying to claim me for their tribe. There’s no R next to my name, there’s no D next to my name," he penned via X.
- Spencer Pratt Claims 2 Oscar Winners Reached Out With Their Support as He Runs for L.A. Mayor: 'If Their Reps Try to Deny This, I Have Witnesses'
- Donald Trump Endorses Spencer Pratt for L.A. Mayor After Hearing Reality Star Is a 'Big MAGA Person'
- Chelsea Handler Trolls Spencer Pratt's Bid for L.A. Mayor as She Compares Him to Fellow 'White Male, Former Reality Star' Donald Trump: Watch
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'I Am Not Either Party'
He even went as far as to claim Jesus Christ is his "political role model."
"I am not either party," he declared in an interview. "I'm a centrist; my party is common sense. All of my supporters in L.A. are Democrats. Everything I say is nonpartisan. Spencer Pratt is Spencer Pratt, and he represents all of Los Angeles."
Pratt doesn't have any political experience but was inspired to run after his house burned down in the catastrophic 2025 wildfires, as he was one of thousands who felt frustrated with the way things were handled.
In addition, throughout his campaign, he's focused on public safety for families and the homelessness crisis.
Grammer is far from the only celebrity to back Pratt, as Dennis Quaid, Rob Schneider, Katharine McPhee and former costar Brody Jenner have pledged their vote.
Pratt recently claimed both Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio privately reached out with their support, but the Oscar winners haven't commented on the allegation.
"[They] both said, 'Please, Mr. Mayor, we want these streets safe again,'" the Hills alum spilled in a recent Us Weekly interview. "If their reps try to deny this happened, I have multiple witnesses."
The father-of-two is running against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman.