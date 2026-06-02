or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Kelsey Grammer
OK LogoPolitics

Kelsey Grammer Calls Spencer Pratt 'the Only Guy That's a Real Option' in L.A. Mayoral Race

Split photo of Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Pratt
Source: mega;@spencerpratt/instagram

MAGA supporter Kelsey Grammer backed Spencer Pratt.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 2 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Pratt has yet another celebrity vote in his bid for mayor of Los Angeles, Calif.

In a new interview, Kelsey Grammer declared the reality star is the "only guy that's a real option" when it comes to the upcoming election.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kelsey Grammer expressed support for Spencer Pratt running for mayor of Los Angeles.
Source: mega

Kelsey Grammer expressed support for Spencer Pratt running for mayor of Los Angeles.

"We know what the rest is gonna do," he told a news outlet.

The Frasier alum is known for being a staunch Donald Trump supporter, telling Fox News this past December, "I think he's extraordinary."

"He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest," the actor raved. "There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Gives His Support to Spencer Pratt

Photo of Spencer Pratt said he isn't running as a Democrat or Republican.
Source: @spencerpratt/instagram

Spencer Pratt said he isn't running as a Democrat or Republican.

Meanwhile, Trump has publicly praised Pratt, telling a reporter, "I’d like to see him do well."

"He’s a character," the POTUS continued. "I don’t know him, I assume he probably supports me. I heard he does. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well."

However, Pratt has never identified himself as a MAGA supporter, and though he is a registered Republican, he said he's not aligned with a political party.

"Everyone is trying to claim me for their tribe. There’s no R next to my name, there’s no D next to my name," he penned via X.

MORE ON:
Kelsey Grammer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Am Not Either Party'

Photo of The former MTV star is running against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman.
Source: @spencerpratt/instagram

The former MTV star is running against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

He even went as far as to claim Jesus Christ is his "political role model."

"I am not either party," he declared in an interview. "I'm a centrist; my party is common sense. All of my supporters in L.A. are Democrats. Everything I say is nonpartisan. Spencer Pratt is Spencer Pratt, and he represents all of Los Angeles."

Pratt doesn't have any political experience but was inspired to run after his house burned down in the catastrophic 2025 wildfires, as he was one of thousands who felt frustrated with the way things were handled.

In addition, throughout his campaign, he's focused on public safety for families and the homelessness crisis.

Photo of The reality star has numerous celebrity endorsements.
Source: mega

The reality star has numerous celebrity endorsements.

Grammer is far from the only celebrity to back Pratt, as Dennis Quaid, Rob Schneider, Katharine McPhee and former costar Brody Jenner have pledged their vote.

Pratt recently claimed both Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio privately reached out with their support, but the Oscar winners haven't commented on the allegation.

"[They] both said, 'Please, Mr. Mayor, we want these streets safe again,'" the Hills alum spilled in a recent Us Weekly interview. "If their reps try to deny this happened, I have multiple witnesses."

The father-of-two is running against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.