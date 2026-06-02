Kelsey Grammer Calls Spencer Pratt 'the Only Guy That's a Real Option' in L.A. Mayoral Race

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Spencer Pratt has yet another celebrity vote in his bid for mayor of Los Angeles, Calif. In a new interview, Kelsey Grammer declared the reality star is the "only guy that's a real option" when it comes to the upcoming election.

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Source: mega Kelsey Grammer expressed support for Spencer Pratt running for mayor of Los Angeles.

"We know what the rest is gonna do," he told a news outlet. The Frasier alum is known for being a staunch Donald Trump supporter, telling Fox News this past December, "I think he's extraordinary." "He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest," the actor raved. "There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb."

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Donald Trump Gives His Support to Spencer Pratt

Source: @spencerpratt/instagram Spencer Pratt said he isn't running as a Democrat or Republican.

Meanwhile, Trump has publicly praised Pratt, telling a reporter, "I’d like to see him do well." "He’s a character," the POTUS continued. "I don’t know him, I assume he probably supports me. I heard he does. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well." However, Pratt has never identified himself as a MAGA supporter, and though he is a registered Republican, he said he's not aligned with a political party. "Everyone is trying to claim me for their tribe. There’s no R next to my name, there’s no D next to my name," he penned via X.

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'I Am Not Either Party'

Source: @spencerpratt/instagram The former MTV star is running against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

He even went as far as to claim Jesus Christ is his "political role model." "I am not either party," he declared in an interview. "I'm a centrist; my party is common sense. All of my supporters in L.A. are Democrats. Everything I say is nonpartisan. Spencer Pratt is Spencer Pratt, and he represents all of Los Angeles." Pratt doesn't have any political experience but was inspired to run after his house burned down in the catastrophic 2025 wildfires, as he was one of thousands who felt frustrated with the way things were handled. In addition, throughout his campaign, he's focused on public safety for families and the homelessness crisis.