kendall jenner seemingly confirms relationship with devin booker after rumored break up

It's unclear whether Jenner and Booker broke up in the first place, but insiders at the time pointed out that a reconciliation was certainly not off the table.

Since news made headlines weeks ago, the good-looking pair has been spotted out together multiple times, prompting many to think the whole thing was just a PR stunt set up by the supermodel's team.

The seemingly on-again couple did little to hide their status while celebrating the Fourth of July in the Hamptons. According to an insider, The Kardashians star, 26, and the 25-year-old athlete arrived to businessman Michael Rubin's high profile party together, where they downed shots of Jenner's 818 Tequila and sipped on rosé wine.