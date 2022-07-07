Back On?Kendall Jenner Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Devin Booker After Rumored Break Up
Kendall Jenner is putting the breakup rumors to rest regarding the status of her relationship with Devin Booker.
After it was reported in June that the reality star and the NBA pro called it quits after realizing they were on different paths, they were spotted out and about together on more than one occasion.
Adding fuel to the fire of their reconciliation, Jenner showed her support for the Phoenix Suns player after 2K Games announced him as the "NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete," as seen on the video game company's Instagram account.
Without adding any caption of her own, Jenner shared Booker's Instagram post of his character in the video game, which he captioned "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH," to her Story.
It's unclear whether Jenner and Booker broke up in the first place, but insiders at the time pointed out that a reconciliation was certainly not off the table.
Since news made headlines weeks ago, the good-looking pair has been spotted out together multiple times, prompting many to think the whole thing was just a PR stunt set up by the supermodel's team.
The seemingly on-again couple did little to hide their status while celebrating the Fourth of July in the Hamptons. According to an insider, The Kardashians star, 26, and the 25-year-old athlete arrived to businessman Michael Rubin's high profile party together, where they downed shots of Jenner's 818 Tequila and sipped on rosé wine.
"They were hanging out by each other's sides a majority of the night," the source dished. "They were with a group of friends but they weren't trying to hide that they were there together."
Noting that "Kendall looked really happy and she was smiling and laughing at [Devin]," the insider spilled that she was also holding onto the handsome hunk's arm for most of the night.
Jenner has been more public about her relationship with Booker than her past flames, including Harry Styles, going so far as to go Instagram Official with him on Valentine's Day back in February 2021. Booker also recently accompanied the brunette beauty to her sister Kourtney Kardashian's lavish Italian wedding with Travis Barker in May.