Back On?Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reunite For July 4 After Rumored Split: 'They're In A Good Place,' Spills Source
It looks like there's still fireworks between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker! Last month, sources revealed the couple of nearly two years decided to press pause on their relationship, but since then, they've been spotted out side by side on a handful of occasions.
In fact, eyewitnesses spilled that the twosome only had eyes for each other when they celebrated the Fourth of July with pals in the Hamptons.
According to an insider, the model and 25-year-old athlete arrived to businessman Michael Rubin's high profile party together, where they downed shots of the 26-year-old reality star's 818 Tequila and sipped on rosé wine.
"They were hanging out by each other's sides a majority of the night," the source dished to E! News. "They were with a group of friends but they weren't trying to hide that they were there together."
"Kendall was holding on to Devin's arm the majority of the night and they looked really cute," gushed the insider. "Kendall looked really happy and she was smiling and laughing at him."
Another source told Entertainment Tonight the two "are in a good place right now. Their hectic schedules sometimes get in the way of their relationship, but they have a lot of love for each other."
In late June, it was alleged the two cut ties after realizing they were on different paths, though they never ruled out getting back together and stayed in touch. Now, it seems things are back on in full force — though as usual, it's unlikely that Jenner will ever comment on the speculation.
"I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that," she once explained of why she keeps her romances private. "For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."
The Kardashians star has also tried to keep the NBA star away from her sisters because "it usually means some sort of drama," a source exclusively told OK! earlier this year.
"She is very protective of Devin and their relationship and doesn’t share much with her family because she doesn’t totally trust them not to talk about it," the source said. "That irritates them to no end, but there’s not a whole lot that they can do about it."