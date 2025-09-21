or
Article continues below advertisement
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spark Reunion Rumors After NYC Sighting

Composite Photos of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Source: Mega

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker sparked reunion rumors after being spotted leaving the same NYC hotel during New York Fashion Week.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are fueling speculation about a possible reconciliation.

The supermodel and the NBA star, who previously dated for two years before parting ways in November 2022, were recently spotted leaving the same hotel in New York City on September 14, according to reports.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The pair split in November 2022 after two years of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner, 29, looked stylish as she headed to a New York Fashion Week event, sporting a chic black and white ensemble paired with a black clutch and matching heels. Booker, 28, opted for a more relaxed look in a monochromatic white outfit, completing the casual vibe with a baseball cap and sunglasses as he carried bags toward a waiting SUV.

This reunion came after a source told People in February 2024 that the ex-couple was "slowly navigating a restart" of their romance. Following their split, a source shared that they had "a lot of love and respect for each other" but needed to focus on their careers.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner was seen with her ex during NYFW.

Article continues below advertisement

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," the insider added.

Before whispers of a rekindling romance, Jenner, who was seen celebrating New Year's Eve in 2024 with friends in Barbados, was also linked to her ex, Bad Bunny. However, a source clarified they were not "back together" and noted her gratitude for the past while remaining hopeful for the future.

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photos of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Source: Mega; @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner was also linked to singer Bad Bunny.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout their relationship, Jenner and Booker kept their romance relatively private but occasionally showed affection on social media.

During their two-year relationship, they exchanged heartfelt birthday tributes. Booker once referred to Jenner as the "most beautiful woman" on her 26th birthday, while Jenner called Booker her "best friend" in a post for his 25th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The former flames dated for two years.

Sources previously described Jenner as "crazy about" Booker, noting she had "never looked happier." After spending an entire summer together, things quickly became serious. "They're still young, but everyone is rooting for them," a source remarked. "They are a great couple."

Despite a brief split following their two-year anniversary in June 2022, the pair reconciled, taking trips together and publicly displaying affection at the U.S. Open before parting ways again that November.

