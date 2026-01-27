Kendall Jenner Shades NBA Ex-Boyfriends in Hilarious New Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner called out her basketball player exes in her first-ever Super Bowl commercial. The model, 30, lamented the “Kardashian Kurse” in an advertisement for Fanatics Sportsbook called “Bet on Kendall,” which dropped on Tuesday, January 27.

Source: Fanatics Sportsbook/YouTube Kendall Jenner starred in her first Super Bowl commercial.

In the commercial, Jenner says, “Any basketball player who dates me, kind of hits a rough patch. While the world's been talking about it, I've been betting on it. How else do you think I can afford all this...modeling?” The idea behind the promo is that the Kardashians star uses her bad luck with boys to win bets on Fanatics Sportsbook. "This pool, basketball boyfriend one missed the playoffs,” she teases. “Guess nobody was getting a ring in this house."

Source: Fanatics Sportsbook/YouTube Kendall Jenner starred in a Fanatics Sportsbook campaign.

Jenner then shows off a sports car prize as she declares, "Do you like this bad boy? Boyfriend number two flopped right out of the league." The supermodel concludes by jetting off on a private plane to the Super Bowl while exclaiming, “Thanks, boyfriend three!” "But today, it's time to bet on something new. Football players," she says at the end of the campaign.

Inside Kendall Jenner's NBA Dating History

Source: Fanatics Sportsbook/YouTube Kendall Jenner has a history of dating NBA players.

Jenner was romantically linked to New York Knicks star Jordan Clarkson from March-November 2016, as well as NBA alum Blake Griffin in 2017. She was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker between April 2020 and October 2022.

Source: Fanatics Sportsbook/YouTube Kendall Jenner dated Ben Simmons for approximately one year.

The reality star dated Ben Simmons as well between May 2018 and May 2019. Romance rumors first sparked when the exes were spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California. They later went out with friends in New York at the now-closed restaurant Vandal. “Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free,” an eyewitness spilled at the time. “They were smiling the night away with their friends.” In May 2019, an insider confirmed “the relationship ran its course.” “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode,” the source explained.

Ben Simmons' Sister Shades Kendall Jenner

Source: Fanatics Sportsbook/YouTube Kendall Jenner previously dated Devin Booker.