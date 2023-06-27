'Yikes': Kendall Jenner Trolled for Wearing an 'Oversized Diaper' Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner received a not-so positive response from social media users after she strutted down the runway at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, June 26.
The supermodel donned a white puffy cloud-like romper for Jacquemus' Spring 2024 show in Versailles, France — and it didn’t take long for critics to call out the ensemble's resemblance to a "diaper."
Jenner and the rest of the show’s models, including Gigi Hadid, all styled their hair in slicked back, middle-part buns, as The Kardashians star accessorized with a thick sapphire choker necklace and matching earrings.
The multi-strand necklace was nearly identical to Princess Diana's favorite choker, which the late Princess of Wales famously wore with her Christina Stambolian "revenge dress" in 1994.
Jenner shared highlights of the memorable moment via Instagram, alongside the caption: "Thank you @jacquemus. “Todays show was special 🤍."
The 27-year-old may flaunted her flattering long legs, but social media users could only seem to focus on calling out what they deemed was a fashion fail.
"Girl they put you in an oversized diaper why are you saying thank you? 🤨," one hater asked, as another added, "everyone else — tried to have a flattering outfit. Kendall — let’s model a marshmallow and call it fashion, charge thousands and then tell them they can’t pull it off."
"Is this fashion? Because it looks like an adult diaper. Yikes," a third user wrote, as a fourth person joked, "me using the shower curtain to walk out the bathroom because there was no towels to dry off with."
Fortunately, Jenner's famous sisters were able to hype her up in a comments section full of hate, with Khloé Kardashian writing: "I swear…… you can’t be real."
Kim Kardashian dropped a loving blue heart, while Kylie Jenner simply called her sister "stunning."
After the show, the 818 Tequila founder joined Hadid for a "night out in Paris" at the Siena restaurant, wearing a Bottega Veneta Viscose Sequined Midi Dress in the color sherbert, retailing for $6,700, a Bottega Veneta Knot Zip Leather Shoulder Bag in the color Butter Brass and Bottega Veneta Stretch Leather Sandals, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.