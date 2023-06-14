Kendall Jenner Wears Revealing Sheer Top to Girls' Dinner in California With Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey
Kendall Jenner isn't afraid to wear a racy look!
On Tuesday, June 14, the supermodel was spotted arriving at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., to join besties Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey for dinner.
For the trio's meal, The Kardashians star wore a sheer off-the-shoulder black top with no bra underneath. She paired the scandalous shirt with a black leather pencil skirt and some black heeled boots. The famous sister wore her hair in a loose waved style and had on full glam while accessorizing with a large black bag and a black belt.
The outing between the three women came shortly after Jenner and Bieber debunked rumors that their friendship was on the rocks.
As OK! previously reported, the longtime pals uploaded an Instagram Story assuring fans they were not in a fight.
"'Feuding' 🧡🧡," Bieber penned along with a selfie of her and Jenner smiling poolside.
Fan speculation that the duo was not getting along began after they attended the Monaco Grand Prix separately and were not seen together during the event. There were even reports that claimed the blonde beauty and her hubby, Justin Bieber, were talking to Jenner's ex-boyfriend Devin Booker at the bash.
Meanwhile, the reality TV personality was at the race with suspected beau Bad Bunny. Jenner has yet to confirm her relationship status with the rapper, but the couple has been spotted at many events together as of late, including the 2023 Met Gala in May.
"They'd been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," a source claimed after Jenner and Bad Bunny arrived at the gala in the same car.
While the Kardashian sisters have often made their relationships public, the 818 Tequila founder has chosen to keep her romances out of the spotlight.
"I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it's cool to learn from that," she shared in an interview. "For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."
"I'm very young and right now I feel like relationships aren't always super-certain," she continued, "and I don't want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be]."
