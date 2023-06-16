Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spotted on Casual Deli Date in L.A. as Steamy Romance Continues
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny grabbed a quick bite!
On Thursday, June 15, the rumored couple arrived at Beverly Glen Deli in Beverly Hills, Calif., to stop for a casual meal.
Jenner, 27, stepped out in white jeans, a cream pullover and a revealing white crop top. She accessorized with a reddish-brown leather belt, some black sunnies and a red Goyard tote. Meanwhile, Bunny, 29, wore a brownish-gray matching sweatsuit with a dark brown T-shirt underneath, as well as a green L.A. baseball cap and gold chain.
As OK! previously reported, the couple has gotten close since they were first linked in February.
The pair turned heads when they arrived to the Met Gala in the same car, with an insider claiming Jenner "was super excited for them to go public."
"They'd been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," they claimed about the pair, who wound up walking the carpet separately.
Soon after their night out, an insider dished on how the romance was progressing.
"Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him," they divulged to Us Weekly. "She feels like he's the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman."
The insider added that the two stars "are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends. They complement each other on so many levels and she's enjoying getting to know him better every day."
The source also noted the 818 Tequila founder "always told her family that when the right guy comes along, they'll know, because she'll parade him to the world."
The insider added that the relationship with the "WHERE SHE GOES" singer appears to be more of "the real deal" compared to her romance with previous boyfriend Devin Booker.
