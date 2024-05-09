“It’s not my biggest cup of tea,” the model revealed of reality TV, which she has been on since age 11. “And to be honest, I’ve never been very comfortable filming. I just feel I’m not good at it.”

Despite her lack of enthusiasm for the show, the 818 Tequila founder admitted she is grateful for the time she spends with siblings Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie during filming. Additionally, she explained how she believes showing the more lackluster parts of the brood’s life is important for viewers to see.