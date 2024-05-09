Did Kendall Jenner Diss 'The Kardashians'? Reality Star Says Hulu Series Is 'Not Her Cup of Tea'
Will Kendall Jenner be leaving The Kardashians soon?
In a new interview, the famous sister, 28, seemingly dissed the show despite reality TV making her family famous.
“It’s not my biggest cup of tea,” the model revealed of reality TV, which she has been on since age 11. “And to be honest, I’ve never been very comfortable filming. I just feel I’m not good at it.”
Despite her lack of enthusiasm for the show, the 818 Tequila founder admitted she is grateful for the time she spends with siblings Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie during filming. Additionally, she explained how she believes showing the more lackluster parts of the brood’s life is important for viewers to see.
“It’s really real to say that not every day is a magical day,” she shared. “Sometimes the reality of life is that you’re just chilling. If it’s a Sunday and you have nothing to do and no one calls you, let’s please enjoy that as well. People think that life has to be these massive moments, and especially with social media, life is presented by a lot of people like, all these amazing things are happening to me and I’m doing it all! No. This is something I have to remind myself. Not every day is meant to be the party. Some days are meant to be the chill.”
The brunette beauty — who recently attended the Met Gala in a gorgeous Givenchy gown — was also candid about struggling with mental health issues as of late.
"I’m a negative thinker,” she offered. “That’s my problem. I’m always worrying about something that may never happen.”
Kendall continued: “I don’t see why I shouldn’t be honest about it. In my career right now I feel really stable, really hopeful. But I’ve had a tough two months. I haven’t been myself, and my friends see it. I’m more sad than usual. I’m way more anxious than usual. So I’m not going to sit here and act like everything’s perfect. That’s life — I’m always going to be in and out of those feelings. In past interviews, when someone’s asked me about my mental state, it’s always been, ‘I’m great right now, but this is what I’ve dealt with.’ Well, right now I’m actually in it.”
As for what’s causing the stress in her life, the horse enthusiast noted, “Let’s just say it’s personal-life-journey stuff.”
“I’m a stresser and a control freak by nature. I’ll thank my mom for that one,” she said, mentioning momager Kris Jenner. “This is also kind of a transitional period for me. I’m 28 now, and I think I’m in my Saturn return.”
“I’m so tired emotionally, but I think it’s good. It’s almost like I’m purging something for my 30s. That’s my theory,” Kendall said.
Vogue interviewed Kendall.