Kendall Jenner Wears Gorgeous Givenchy Gown to 2024 Met Gala as She Arrives Hours After Ex Bad Bunny

"Givenchy. I am the first human to wear it. It was a miracle it fit, it was a miracle we found it," the model, 28, told La La Anthony on the red carpet.

"The first thing I thought of was something archival. In my research, I came across this dress. The chances they had it and the chances it fit me were pretty slim. It feels meant to be and it goes with the Garden of Time theme," she continued of finding the right frock.

When asked what she loves the most about being there for the star-studded event, she replied, "Moments like this. I was just talking to Emma [Chamberlain], who is also a friend, just seeing friends and people I love. Lana Del Ray looks mind-blowing. It's fun to see the creative process everyone goes through."