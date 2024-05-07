Kendall Jenner Wears Gorgeous Givenchy Gown to 2024 Met Gala as She Arrives Hours After Ex Bad Bunny
Close call? Kendall Jenner arrived at the 2024 Met Gala looking gorgeous in a black gown — just a few hours after her ex Bad Bunny made his way onto the carpet.
"Givenchy. I am the first human to wear it. It was a miracle it fit, it was a miracle we found it," the model, 28, told La La Anthony on the red carpet.
"The first thing I thought of was something archival. In my research, I came across this dress. The chances they had it and the chances it fit me were pretty slim. It feels meant to be and it goes with the Garden of Time theme," she continued of finding the right frock.
When asked what she loves the most about being there for the star-studded event, she replied, "Moments like this. I was just talking to Emma [Chamberlain], who is also a friend, just seeing friends and people I love. Lana Del Ray looks mind-blowing. It's fun to see the creative process everyone goes through."
Jenner seemed in a good mood, but it remains to be seen if she will run into the singer, 30, who is co-chairing the event.
As OK! previously reported, the pair called it quits in December 2023, however, they were spotted together just weeks after during a New Year's trip to Barbados.
"It’s very up and down — and extremely unhealthy," a source claimed, adding the entrepreneur "just can't quit" the rapper.
"When they're together, they party like crazy and act so in love, but then, like clockwork, there's drama because he won't commit," the insider added. "It's destabilizing for Kendall, but no matter how many people tell her to walk away, she can't seem to do it."
According to Jenner's inner circle, they never saw the TV personality and Puerto Rico native going the distance.
"Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever," an insider spilled about the two. “Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally, Jenner's other ex Ben Simmons also was spotted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit.