Kylie and Kendall Jenner Shockingly Miss Stepbrother Brody's Wedding as Rumors of Family Feud Erupt

While Caitlyn and Linda welcomed Brody in 1983, the two separated in 1986, and Caitlyn began seeing Kris Jenner in 1990. They were married the following year, and Caitlyn became a stepparent to Kris’ four children. Caitlyn, who was Bruce Jenner at the time before she transitioned, and Kris later welcomed Kendall and Kylie.

Brody recalled on Special Forces that after Caitlyn moved on with Kris, he would still randomly see his parent "here and there," but the Olympian never even did as much as call him on his birthday.

"I had an incredible mother. Father, Bruce, at the time, wasn't around that much. They split, and then he met a woman. She had kids as well. The woman that he met ... they had kids together," he explained without calling out Kris by name.

Now, Brody said he sees his relationship with Caitlyn helped him become a great dad to his daughter, Honey, whom he shares with Tia.

"She wasn't around for me growing up that much. I still saw her sometimes, she wasn’t completely absent, but I still say I definitely am going to be much more present as a father, and it taught me to be that, so I'm grateful for it," he dished in an interview.