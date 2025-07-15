Kylie and Kendall Jenner Shockingly Miss Stepbrother Brody's Wedding as Rumors of Family Feud Erupt
As Brody Jenner walked down the aisle to marry Tia Blanco on July 12, two people were missing: his stepsisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
Since he's always had a good relationship with his sisters, they were invited — but declined to attend the festivities.
Why Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Skipped Brody Jenner's Wedding
Despite rumors of a family rift, a media outlet confirmed there is no bad blood between the half-siblings whatsoever.
According to an insider, although Brody and his half-sisters share a loving relationship, Kendall and Kylie may have chosen not to attend the wedding to ensure that all the attention was focused solely on Brody and Tia.
Which Family Members Attended Brody Jenner's Wedding?
Luckily for Brody, he did have some family on hand, as his brothers Brandon and Burt Jenner attended the big event, with Brandon playing guitar as Tia and Brody walked down the aisle.
While the affair was held at his mother Linda Thompson’s house, Brody’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, also was present. This is a marked change in their relationship, as the pair have had some ups and downs throughout the years.
Brody Jenner's Improved Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner
Although Brody revealed he felt somewhat “abandoned” by Caitlyn on the January 15 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, he later had a positive update about their relationship.
“We talk all the time," he told a reporter. "I even texted Caitlyn after I watched the episode. I'm like, 'Hey dad, just so you know, there's this stuff.' But, we're in a good place."
Brody noted the former Olympic athlete "was so supportive" and "didn't care" about his comments on TV.
"She's like, 'Look, I've done all these types of shows. I know how these things work, but you're doing great,'" he elaborated.
Brody Jenner's Past Issues With Caitlyn
While Caitlyn and Linda welcomed Brody in 1983, the two separated in 1986, and Caitlyn began seeing Kris Jenner in 1990. They were married the following year, and Caitlyn became a stepparent to Kris’ four children. Caitlyn, who was Bruce Jenner at the time before she transitioned, and Kris later welcomed Kendall and Kylie.
Brody recalled on Special Forces that after Caitlyn moved on with Kris, he would still randomly see his parent "here and there," but the Olympian never even did as much as call him on his birthday.
"I had an incredible mother. Father, Bruce, at the time, wasn't around that much. They split, and then he met a woman. She had kids as well. The woman that he met ... they had kids together," he explained without calling out Kris by name.
Now, Brody said he sees his relationship with Caitlyn helped him become a great dad to his daughter, Honey, whom he shares with Tia.
"She wasn't around for me growing up that much. I still saw her sometimes, she wasn’t completely absent, but I still say I definitely am going to be much more present as a father, and it taught me to be that, so I'm grateful for it," he dished in an interview.